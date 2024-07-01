KILL: Chad Stahelski to Produce English-Language Remake

Kill. The original Kill is being released by Lionsgate Pictures this coming Thursday, July 4th and they will team up with Stahelski and his banner, 87Eleven Entertainment. Variety reported earlier today that Chad Stahelski will produced an English-language remake of the Indian action film. The originalis being released by Lionsgate Pictures this coming Thursday, July 4th and they will team up with Stahelski and his banner, 87Eleven Entertainment.

The Indian 'John Wick on a train' action flick premiered at TIFF last September and made a big impression on myself at the time. I can say that an English-language remake is just fine by me and will likely end up stripping away a lot of the first act, sorry, a lot of the melodrama in the first act without hopefully not stripping away the lead charcter's motivation for going on their deadly rampage.

A film like Kill is ripe for adapting to a Western audience's tastes because we've come to expect highly detailed and graphic violence from the likes of Stahelski. The close quarters combat in the Indian action film must have had action designers and choreographers chomping at the bit to adapt as their own. I wonder if Stahelski will divulge how many emails, texts and voicemails he will have received from industry professionals once news broke that he'd be behind a project like this.

"Chad, Hope this email, text, voicemail finds you well. So, about this Kill remake you're doing..."