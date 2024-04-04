KILL Official Teaser: India's Bloodiest Action Film is Coming This July

When army commando Amrit (Lakshya) finds out his true love Tulika (Tanya Maniktala) is engaged against her will, he boards a New Delhi-bound train in a daring quest to derail the arranged marriage. But when a gang of knife-wielding thieves led by the ruthless Fani (Raghav Juyal) begin to terrorize innocent passengers on his train, Amrit takes them on himself in a death-defying kill-spree to save those around him — turning what should have been a typical commute into an adrenaline-fueled thrill ride.

Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions have released the official teaser for Nikhil Nagesh Bhat's explosive action flick, Kill. The brutal action flick from India is coming exclusively to cinemas on July 4th, 2024.

I was fortunate to have caught Kill's world premiere at TIFF back in September. What I lack in eloquence I made up for with enthusiasm in my review

Oh, if you are looking for a violent action flick when Kill kicks into high gear the violence is spectacular. What we said before - lots of stabs, so stabby. Unlike the gold standards of heroic bloodshed from Hong Kong, Kill is nearly devoid of guns. All the thieves come on board armed with knives, and Amrit and Viresh were not planning on hosing down anyone with automatic gunfire on their trip to New Delhi. This makes for some awesome blade violence, blunt force trauma, and improvised weaponry from stuff hanging on or bolted to the walls... When there are no weapons within reach there is always a fire extinguisher nearby. Safety first, people. Safety first.

Check out the bloody and brtual teaser for a taste of Kill, now!