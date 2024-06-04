KILL: Check Out This Violent Clip And The Official Poster

Hey. Do you want to get a sense of how holy-fuck-violent Nikhil Nagesh Bhat's action movie Kill is? Then watch this clip!

If I remember correctly, since it's been a while since I caught the world premiere at TIFF , this is about the halfway point of movie when the gang of thieves does something so unforgivable that it flicks the switch in army commando Amrit's head from 'stand down' to 'kill everyone in your way'.

When army commando Amrit (Lakshya) finds out his true love Tulika (Tanya Maniktala) is engaged against her will, he boards a New Delhi-bound train in a daring quest to derail the arranged marriage. But when a gang of knife-wielding thieves led by the ruthless Fani (Raghav Juyal) begin to terrorize innocent passengers on his train, Amrit takes them on himself in a death-defying kill-spree to save those around him — turning what should have been a typical commute into an adrenaline-fueled thrill ride.

The official poster was also released today. It perfectly conveys the one against many set up in the movie, and the confined quarters where the all out battle will take place.

Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions are releasing Kill in cinemas on July 4th.