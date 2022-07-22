JOHN WICK CHAPTER 4 First Teaser: Are You Ready John?

You don't have to say much about the John Wick series of films, the name says it all. It reminds you what you've experienced already, vividly snapping back into memory, every shot, every blow, every explosion of choroegraphed violence.

It also tells you what to expect, now that the first three films collectively set the bar on what to expect from this series of films and any action cinema for that matter. Still, now that this first teaser for John Wick: Chapter 4 has dropped there are still some surprises.

Did you expect to see Clancy Brown's character also missing his fourth digit? Did you expect any exchange between Reeves' Wick and Yen's Caine to involve guns THAT close? Is that RIna Sawayama with the bow and arrow, in close combat?

We don't get a clear shot of Scott Adkins or Marko Zarror in action yet, and that's okay. We do see Bill Skarsgard's Marquis of the High Table though and flashes of his villany in there. By all appearances and from the voice over Hiroyuki Sanada's Shimazu may have taken over as the wise sage from Iam McShane's Winston, even trading blows with Yen in a scene there.

We were already going to buy tickets.

John Wick: Chapter 4 opens everywhere on March 24, 2023.