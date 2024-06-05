MAXXXINE: Watch The New Trailer

In 1980s Hollywood, adult film star and aspiring actress Maxine Minx finally gets her big break. But as a mysterious killer stalks the starlets of Hollywood, a trail of blood threatens to reveal her sinister past.

MaXXXine, the final chapter in Ti West's X Trilogy, is coming to cinemas on July 5th. The new trailer was just released this morning. Check it out down below.

MaXXXine stars Mia Goth, Elizabeth Debicki, Moses Sumney, Michelle Monaghan, Bobby Cannavale, Halsey, Lily Collins, with Giancarlo Esposito, and Kevin Bacon.

Fans of the trilogy can get an exclusive preview of MaXXXine on June 18th as Ti West's deadly slasher X returns to theaters for a one-night-only nationwide fan event.