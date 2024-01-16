Criterion in April 2024: LA HAINE, I AM CUBA, PICNIC AT HANGING ROCK in 4K

Cannes Coverage Indie Reviews Hollywood Reviews All Reviews Manga

Managing Editor; Dallas, Texas, US (@peteramartin)
The Criterion Collection reaches out to encompass more radical works of cinema in April 2024, led by Mathieu Kassovitz's completely unsettling La Haine (1995); the seminal Werckmeister Harmonies (2000), described by Criterion as "a hypnotic parable of societal collapse from auteur Béla Tarr and codirector-editor Ágnes Hranitzky;" the remarkable I Am Cuba (1964) from director Mikhail Kalatozov; Nancy Savoca's under-appreciated Dogfight, starring Lili Taylor and River Phoenix; and Peter Weir's dreamy and mysterious Picnic at Hanging Rock (1975), available in 4K.

La Haine, Werckmeister Harmonies, and I Am Cuba are also being issued in 4K, so it's a splendid time for world cinema fans to dust off their wallets and indulge. (I say that knowing that April 15 is also looming as an important date for budget-conscious cinephiles. Plan accordingly.)

Visit the official Criterion site to place your advance orders and to read more information about these upcoming releases.

