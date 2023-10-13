THE STRANGERS: CHAPTER 1 First Clip: Knock, Knock

From master director Renny Harlin (Cliffhanger, Die Hard 2, The Exorcist: The Beginning) comes a new trilogy of terror. In Chapter I, Madelaine Petsch (TV’s “Riverdale”) stars as a young woman starting a new life with her fiancé. Suddenly, during a road trip stop in a remote vacation rental in the woods, they become the prey of a mysterious gang of masked strangers who attack without warning or reason. What begins as a fight to stay alive becomes one woman’s journey of courage and cunning in this horror series bridging three compelling films. Written by Alan R. Cohen & Alan Freedland. Directed by Renny Harlin.

The Strangers trilogy the other week, three films reviving the Strangers horror franchise due out next year. Today, we have the first clip from Chapter 1.

The set up is a familiar one to horror fans. We find Maya (Madelaine Petsch) alone in the remote cabin she and her fiancee rented. Someone is at the door and it is not him. Moments of tension build then someone is in the cabin with her and we can bet it is not him either.

You can guage for yourselves if you're going to keep an eye out for the trilogy next year. Check it out below.