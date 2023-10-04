THE STRANGERS: First Look at Chapter 1 of Renny Harlin's Remake Trilogy

The Strangers, a remake of the 2008 hit horror movie. Yes, first chapter. It was around this time The Strangers. Madelaine Petsch and Froy Gutierrez star in the first film. Today we got our first look at the first chapter of Renny Harlin's, a remake of the 2008 hit horror movie. Yes, first chapter. It was around this time last year that it was announced that Harlin was going to make a triloy of. Madelaine Petsch and Froy Gutierrez star in the first film.

From master director Renny Harlin (Cliffhanger, Die Hard 2, The Exorcist: The Beginning) comes a new trilogy of terror. In Chapter I, Madelaine Petsch (TV’s “Riverdale”) stars as a young woman starting a new life with her fiancé. Suddenly, during a road trip stop in a remote vacation rental in the woods, they become the prey of a mysterious gang of masked strangers who attack without warning or reason. What begins as a fight to stay alive becomes one woman’s journey of courage and cunning in this horror series bridging three compelling films. Written by Alan R. Cohen & Alan Freedland. Directed by Renny Harlin.

Harlin and producer Courtney Solomon will be at New York Comic-Con next week to give attendees a further look at the trilogy

Director Renny Harlin (Die Hard 2, Cliffhanger, Exorcist: The Beginning) and producer Courtney Solomon (Cake, After franchise) discuss THE STRANGERS and will provide an exclusive first-look from their new horror trilogy, releasing from Lionsgate in 2024. Renny and Courtney will also discuss the making of all three films during a Q&A with moderator Josh Horowitz, and who knows, maybe some Strangers will stop by...

This new trilogy of horror films will be released across 2024. We will keep you up to date as news comes out.