Criterion in December 2023: Guillermo del Toro's PINOCCHIO, Plus BLAST OF SILENCE

Why do movie lovers buy physical media? So we can have treasures such as Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio available to watch whenever we want -- along with a boatload of special features to dive into and explore.

In December, the Criterion Collection will release Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio with a wonderful collection of special features (all verbiage below provided by Criterion):

4K digital master, supervised by directors Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson, with Dolby Atmos on the 4K UHD disc and the Blu-ray

• In the 4K UHD edition: One 4K UHD disc of the film presented in Dolby Vision HDR and one Blu-ray with the film and special features

• Handcarved Cinema, a new documentary featuring del Toro, Gustafson, and cast and crew, including the film's puppet creators, production designers, and animation supervisor

• Directing Stop-Motion, a new program featuring del Toro and Gustafson

• New conversation between del Toro and film critic Farran Smith Nehme

• New interview with curator Ron Magliozzi on The Museum of Modern Art's 2022 exhibition devoted to the film

• New program on the eight rules of animation that informed the film's production

• Panel discussion featuring del Toro, Gustafson, production designer Guy Davis, composer Alexandre Desplat, and sound designer Scott Martin Gershin, moderated by filmmaker James Cameron

• Conversation among del Toro, Gustafson, and author Neil Gaiman

• English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing and English descriptive audio

• PLUS: Essays by film critic Matt Zoller Seitz and author Cornelia Funke

So, yes, for many of us, that sorts out the entire month of December, but wait! There's more.

Described as "swift, brutal and blackhearted," Blast of Silence sounds like it's right up our (dark and dingy) alley here at Screen Anarchy. Released in 1961, the black and white noir is set during Christmastime and follows a "hitman on assignment." That's good enough for me. For those of us who know the very fine work by Sean Phillips (Criminal is a personal fave), he has created a graphic novel adaptation of the film, which is included, along with a "making of" feature and several other goodies.

If you've ever seen the wondrous The Red Balloon, here is more good news: The Red Balloon and Other Stories: Five Films By Albert Lamorisse looks like a lovely collection to enjoy for those of us who will be suffering enjoying the winter season. That also includes several special features that sound fascinating.

Check it out further at the official Criterion Collection site.

