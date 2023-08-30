Locarno Coverage Hollywood News Indie News Weird Features Hollywood Interviews

Pretty Packaging: Criterion's PASOLINI 101 Boxset Pulls No Punches

Editor, Europe; Rotterdam, The Netherlands (@ardvark23)
A lavish boxset full of Italian films, many of which have caused controversy and scandal? What, is this article about Severin's Black Emanuelle boxset again? Nope. A BIG nope. This set comes from Criterion, and contains the first nine films by the Italian super-rebel Pier Paolo Pasolini.

For those who already have Pasolini's latter works like Salò, or the 120 Days of Sodom and his Trilogy of Life anthologies, rest assured: those are not included in this set. But all the others? They're here! Nicely packaged and accompanied by a gorgeous book.

The whole set looks mighty pretty, so here is a gallery of shots. Click on the edge of the pictures to scroll through them, or at the center of each to see a bigger version.

And here it is: a sturdy outer slipcase.

