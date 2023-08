Pretty Packaging: Criterion's PASOLINI 101 Boxset Pulls No Punches

And here it is: a sturdy outer slipcase. Within: the disc-holder, which also includes the book. That's a very pretty disc-holder. The disc-holder opened. You can see it's like a book, with each page holding a Blu-ray. The last page has space for the booklet. All contents shown. The colors of the set actually fit the ones on my tiles , for once! A closer look at the booklet. Well, at 100 pages, let's call it a book. In the book you can find an essay and extensive notes for each film. Great stuff! The (back)end of yet another magnificent Criterion boxset. Let's see what they will release next...

A lavish boxset full of Italian films, many of which have caused controversy and scandal? What, is this article about Severin's Black Emanuelle boxset again ? Nope. A BIG nope. This set comes from Criterion, and contains the first nine films by the Italian super-rebel Pier Paolo Pasolini.For those who already have Pasolini's latter works likeand hisanthologies, rest assured: those are not included in this set. But all the others? They're here! Nicely packaged and accompanied by a gorgeous book.The whole set looks mighty pretty, so here is a gallery of shots. Click on the edge of the pictures to scroll through them, or at the center of each to see a bigger version.