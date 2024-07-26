THE CROW: SDCC Poster And Clip

Soulmates Eric (Skarsgård) and Shelly (FKA twigs) are brutally murdered when the demons of her dark past catch up with them. Given the chance to save his true love by sacrificing himself, Eric sets out to seek merciless revenge on their killers, traversing the worlds of the living and the dead to put the wrong things right.

When the dust settles in a couple weeks after some good old box office dominance studios like Lionsgate will be left hoping for what remains of the Summer box office.

This weekend at SDCC they're all doing their darndest to remind everyone that there are still more movies coming out. Rupert Sanders' news incantation of The Crow, starring Bill Skarsgård, FKA twigs, and Danny Huston, is coming to theaters on August 23rd.

A new poser and clip described to us only as 'Tunnel' were shared with attendees on day one. You can check out both here, now.