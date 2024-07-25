THE GIRL IN THE POOL Exclusive Clip: Freddie Prinze Jr. Goes Off The Deep End in Thriller

Freddie Prinze Jr. and Monica Potter star in a domestic thriller The Girl in the Pool. It is a reunion of the two stars who first acted together in the rom com Head Over Heels in 2001. Here they play husband and wife and his infidelity may just get the better of him.

On his birthday, Tom's life collapses when his mistress is found dead in his pool. Terrified of the consequences, and desperate to protect his family, he conceals the truth, triggering a chaotic night that threatens to unravel his perfect life.

We have an exclusive clip to share with you this afternoon, to give you a taste of what to expect. In the clip Freddie tries to keep his daughter from discovering where he his the body of his dead mistress. It does seem that this film is pretty self-aware as there is a slight level of camp going on here. See for yourself below.

Quiver Distribution is putting the thriller, and Dakota Gorman's second feature film, in theaters and on digital tomorrow, Friday, July 26th.