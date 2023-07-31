Fantasia 2023 Review: HOME INVASION, On the Tyranny of Technology and Surveillance

Greame Arnfield really, really does not like the Ring. No, not the infamous J-Horror film or its American remake, but rather the video doorbell company that turned the doorbell into the “smart doorbell,” and was eventually acquired by Amazon.

These small, reasonably cheap devices function like a home security and communication system, to observe and talk remotely to people delivering stuff to your doorstep, or trespassing on your property. They exploded in popularity during the Covid-19 pandemic years, and many, including Arnfield, consider the technology to be an accelerant to the erosion of community and the social contract.

Personally, I am a moderator for my small suburban neighbourhood on the social media app Nextdoor, and spend far too much time dealing with the casual doxxing, or shaming, via posting doorbell camera recordings of neighbours in an otherwise (relatively) safe and functioning community. Even worse is the accompanying paranoid speculation generated in comments threads from these posted recordings of (mostly) innocent acts. Often, they are context free videos of a person simply “being in front of someone's house" or letting their dog poop, acts that were previously not easily observed, let alone recorded and shared for public consumption.

Surreal, disturbing, and oft-times quite punishing, Home Invasion is a feature-length video essay on, of all things, the evolution of the doorbell. It is also a free-association session cum paranoid nightmare on our collective love-hate relationship with technological progress.

It opens with scanned images of the patent document for the first video doorbell, which was originally filed in the mid-1960s by a Black nurse living in Queens, New York, named Marie Van Brittan Brown. Her original invention was comprised of holes drilled through her front door, that a moving camera that could look through, and the resulting videos were streamed to all the TVs in her home, including a monitor in her bedroom. Eventually, a two-way microphone was added to talk through the door, and an alarm button that could be pressed to contact the police.

Many years later, when Marie was asked if her invention made her feel safer, she could not give a definitive answer. She confessed to an unhealthy obsession with watching the monitors from her bedroom, which kept her up late into the night. This robbed her of the very restful peace of mind she was seeking when she installed the system in the first place. When a device of great utility or convenience to the owner is released into the world, there follows in its wake a number of unintended effects: hardware, software, social media; nothing is immune. Progress is a perpetual two-edged sword.

At first, Home Invasion, appears to be a super-cut of found RING footage to illustrate Mary’s predicament. Something akin to Dimitrii Kalashnikov’s The Road Movie, a 2017 documentary that edited vehicle dashcam footage into in white knuckle action-suspense thriller. But Arnfield has much more ambition here, and is not overly concerned with entertaining in the usual sense.

The scope of the film keeps expanding, the images evolving, to eventually connect such disparate things as D.W. Griffith’s innovation of parallel editing at the dawn of cinema in the 20th century, and the 19th century Luddite movement, when textile workers publicly sabotaged steam-powered looms because the massive machines robbed people of dignity in their craft, turning them into cogs, while wealth trickled ever faster to the top industrial tycoons.

Footage from modern doorbell cameras, ranging from absurd to terrifying acts to witness, demonstrate the myriad ways that ignorance can often be bliss, but not always. Petabytes of data is harvested and weaponised by cloud computing behemoths like Amazon and Facebook. (“Ring is not a doorbell company, it is a data company that sells doorbells.”) Policing and surveillance states are enhanced and disproportionally empowered by the courts to seize and use private data for the slippery notion of public safety. All of this for a convenience or benefit -- security and peace of mind -- which is not particularly demonstrable in the end.

Everything is shown through a peephole circular matting, while a jarring and unsettling industrial score perpetually grinds and drones in the background. Small slams of text, in a chunky font, bent into a fisheye perspective, allows for Arnfield to meld his thesis with a bit of flourished storytelling.

If you do not mind ‘reading’ a feature length movie, in the Marshall McLuhan sense, I would be curious what the effect of simply reading the script, as an article, would be compared to the experience of watching the film. At times, Home Invasion seems an exercise in slowly punishing its audience’s senses, even as it soldiers on in its punctuation-free didacticism.

The clips evolve to hundreds of scenes from a host of invasion movies — particularly the Scream franchise, but ranging from Straw Dogs to Funny Games. This is to suggest that pop culture creates a feedback loop towards a culture of fear, as much as any 24-hour news cycle or algorithmic rabbit hole. Your house is your castle in America, but it is also kind of gilded cage, particularly if all your experiences are mediated through technology

Newspaper clippings, and linocut prints take us through the industrialisation of the Western world, where people who could previously do manufacturing work from their homes were forced to move from their rural communities into the city to work in new-fangled factories. These were lit by the modern invention of gas lighting, which allowed for around-the-clock manufacturing, and provided the light that the work (and commute) required at odd hours.

This is different kind of home invasion, being forced to move to make a living; it's one of the unintended consequences of technological progress. Fires and industrial disasters from these lamps came with the cost of many lives, even as cheap textiles and clothing (and the eventual formation of Labour Unions) and jobs that did not exist prior, lifted untold millions out of poverty.

One of these industrialists, made rich on the profit of gas lighting cities (pun not necessarily intended) and factories from these lamps, had the problem of not hearing folks knocking at his door. Through a series of pressurised pipes, air released via the push of a button near his front door, he created, you guessed it: The original doorbell. Like its curious aspect ratio, Home Invasion comes full circle.

Are we better for the experience?

The film enjoyed its North American premiere at the Fantasia International Film Festival.

Were we entertained?

I cannot give you a definitive answer.