Friday One Sheet: HOW TO BLOW UP A PIPELINE

Let there be no criticism of clarity on the key art for Daniel Goldhaber's eco-thriller, How To Blow Up A Pipeline. Large fire-engine red stencil letters, overlaid onto black smoke, foreground the title of the film that tells any prospective viewer what they need to know.

The colour matches the oil-drum that the cast struggles with at the bottom of the image. Also in red is the small credit block (in an unusual placement, but still stark against the billowing smoke. Even the pull quote, "An incendiary ticking clock thriller" cuts to the heart of the matter. And a sizable R rating seems to be a more of a badge of honour than a customer warning.



The design also leaves a sizeable amount of white space on the right hand side of the poster for further contrast. Smaller distribution arms NEON (and its cousin A24) consistently get their key art on point, and eye catching.