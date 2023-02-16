THE WELL: New Italian Horror Flick From Federico Zampaglione, Starring TERRIFER 2's Lauren LaVera, Begins Filming
Production is set to begin next month on The Well a new supernatural horror flick from Italian director Federico Zampaglione.
A budding art restorer travels to a small Italian village to bring a medieval painting back to its former glory. Little does she know she is placing her life in danger from an evil curse and a monster born of myth and brutal pain.
Zampaglione has spent some time away from the horror genre but is eager to get back into it. To help him get international attention for this new flick Terrifier 2's Lauren LaVera is set to take the lead as the 'budding art restorer'. She will star along with Claudia Gerini, Giovanni Lombardo Radice, Linda Zampaglione, Jonathan Dylan King, Lorenzo Renzi, Taylor Zaudtke, Gianluigi Calvani and Yassine Fadel.
Shooting The Well will take place in and around Rome, Italy, the primary location will be a haunted home in the commune of Sambuci, a little east of Rome proper.
Supernatural horror feature THE WELL announces shoot datesLauren LaVera, Claudia Gerini and Giovanni Lombardo Radice cast in Federico Zampaglione’s next movieFederico Zampaglione is returning to the horror genre with dark supernatural thriller THE WELL, which commences a 4-week shoot from March 6, in locations around Rome; the principle location being a haunted house in Sambuci.THE WELL stars Lauren LaVera (pictured below), fresh from her lead role in the box-office smash Terrifier 2, as Lisa Gray, a budding art restorer, who travels to a small Italian village to bring a medieval painting back to its former glory. Little does she know she is placing her life in danger from an evil curse and a monster born of myth and brutal pain.Written by Zampaglione and Stefano Masi, the film’s principal producer, this gripping journey into the depths of evil also stars Claudia Gerini, Giovanni Lombardo Radice, Linda Zampaglione, Jonathan Dylan King, Lorenzo Renzi, Taylor Zaudtke, Gianluigi Calvani and Yassine Fadel.Zampaglione commented: "Here I am...back on the horror horse! I deeply love this genre, because it speaks to the human soul, investigates our unknown fears and gets lost in deep darkness whilst clinging to a blade of light. THE WELL pushes at the most extreme emotions, destroying the border between reality and fantasy, good and evil, life and death. You will discover that evil has new depths”.THE WELL is an Iperuranio Film production, directed by Federico Zampaglione, written by Federico Zampaglione and Stefano Masi, and produced by Stefano Masi and Mario Pezzi. DoP: Andrea Arnone, SFX: Carlo Diamantini, Costume Design: Antonella Balsamo, Make up: Federica Puglielli, Set Designer: Blazej Wasiak.
