THE WELL: New Italian Horror Flick From Federico Zampaglione, Starring TERRIFER 2's Lauren LaVera, Begins Filming

Production is set to begin next month on The Well a new supernatural horror flick from Italian director Federico Zampaglione.

A budding art restorer travels to a small Italian village to bring a medieval painting back to its former glory. Little does she know she is placing her life in danger from an evil curse and a monster born of myth and brutal pain.

Zampaglione has spent some time away from the horror genre but is eager to get back into it. To help him get international attention for this new flick Terrifier 2's Lauren LaVera is set to take the lead as the 'budding art restorer'. She will star along with Claudia Gerini, Giovanni Lombardo Radice, Linda Zampaglione, Jonathan Dylan King, Lorenzo Renzi, Taylor Zaudtke, Gianluigi Calvani and Yassine Fadel.

Shooting The Well will take place in and around Rome, Italy, the primary location will be a haunted home in the commune of Sambuci, a little east of Rome proper.