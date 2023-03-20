THE WELL: First Look at TERRIFIER 2's Lauren LaVera in Italian Supernatural Horror
Yeesh. You put something on the back burner then March 17th rolls around just before the weekend and suddenly three days are just gone - vanished - and you have realized you have dropped the ball on a bit of news. Damned leprechauns.
At the end of last week our first look at Federico Zampaglione's The Well, their dark supernatural thriller currently filming in and around Rome. The big draw for international horror fans is that Terrifier 2's Lauren LaVera is part of the cast.
Along with the main image we also see another shot of LaVera with co-star Claudia Gerini. Then the money shot is of Giovanni Lombardo Radice getting their throat slashed.
We will strive to be more on top of more news from The Well as it comes along! As long as it doesn't come before an international drinking holiday weekend.
Federico Zampaglione is returning to the horror genre with dark supernatural thriller THE WELL, which is currently on a 4-week shoot in locations around Rome.THE WELL stars Lauren LaVera, fresh from her lead role in the box-office smash Terrifier 2, as Lisa Gray, a budding art restorer, who travels to a small Italian village to bring a medieval painting back to its former glory. Little does she know she is placing her life in danger from an evil curse and a monster born of myth and brutal pain.Written by Zampaglione and Stefano Masi, the film’s principal producer, this gripping journey into the depths of evil also stars Claudia Gerini, Giovanni Lombardo Radice, Linda Zampaglione, Jonathan Dylan King, Lorenzo Renzi, Taylor Zaudtke, Gianluigi Calvani and Yassine Fadel.THE WELL is an Iperuranio Film production, directed by Federico Zampaglione, written by Federico Zampaglione and Stefano Masi, and produced by Stefano Masi and Mario Pezzi. DoP: Andrea Arnone, SFX: Carlo Diamantini, Costume Design: Antonella Balsamo, Make up: Federica Puglielli, Set Designer: Blazej Wasiak.
