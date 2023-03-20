THE WELL: First Look at TERRIFIER 2's Lauren LaVera in Italian Supernatural Horror

Yeesh. You put something on the back burner then March 17th rolls around just before the weekend and suddenly three days are just gone - vanished - and you have realized you have dropped the ball on a bit of news. Damned leprechauns.

The Well, their dark supernatural thriller currently filming in and around Rome. The big draw for international horror fans is that Terrifier 2's Lauren LaVera is part of the cast

Along with the main image we also see another shot of LaVera with co-star Claudia Gerini. Then the money shot is of Giovanni Lombardo Radice getting their throat slashed.

We will strive to be more on top of more news from The Well as it comes along! As long as it doesn't come before an international drinking holiday weekend.