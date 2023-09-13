THE WELL: New Images For Sitges-Bound Supernatural Horror, Starring Lauren LaVera
With the announcement of this year's lineup of films playing at Sitges this year comes the push from individual films to stand out from the derth of programming. One such film that caught our attention at the production stages was Federico Zampaglione's supernatural horror flick, The Well.
It was primarily because his upcoming film cast Terrifier 2's Lauren LaVera in the lead role. That extreme dose of graphic horror was still doing bonkers business in the box office so LaVera quickly became a household name among horror fans. So, we're really curious to see if that fandom carries over to other horror projects that she will be involved in, such as The Well.
The Well will have its world premiere at Sitges next month and a batch of new images were sent out this morning. We are pleased to see some of that graphic content promised by the filmmaker in one of the first images released earlier this year.
All the new images are below the latest announcement.
Federico Zampaglione’s THE WELL to receive World premiere at Sitges Film FestivalNew images revealedFederico Zampaglione’s latest film, graphic supernatural horror, THE WELL is to receive its World Premiere at Sitges Film Festival 2023. It will screen on Friday 6 October, as part of the ‘Midnight X-treme’ strand.THE WELL stars Lauren LaVera, (Terrifier 2), as Lisa Gray, a budding art restorer, who travels to a small Italian village to bring a medieval painting back to its former glory. Little does she know she is placing her life in danger from an evil curse and a monster born of myth and brutal pain.Starring alongside Lauren LaVera is Claudia Gerini (Diabolik, Love and Bullets, John Wick: Chapter 2), Giovanni Lombardo Radice (City of the Living Dead), Taylor Zaudtke (Sadistic Intentions), Linda Zampaglione (Time Is Up), Jonathan Dylan King (From Scratch), Lorenzo Renzi (Romanzo Criminale), Gianluigi Calvani (The New Pope), Yassine Fadel (FBI: International), Melanie Gaydos, Stefano Martinelli and newcomer Courage Oviawe.Zampaglione commented: "I'm more than thrilled to have the world premiere of The Well in Sitges, a festival that I truly love. Being part of the Midnight X-treme section is very exciting and it' s the perfect home for my new movie ... since THE WELL is actually very, very extreme ! Get ready companeros!"THE WELL is an Iperuranio Film production, directed by Federico Zampaglione (Shadow, Tulpa: Demon of Desire, Morrison), written by Federico Zampaglione and Stefano Masi, and produced by Stefano Masi. DoP: Andrea Arnone, SFX: Carlo Diamantini, Costume Design: Antonella Balsamo, Make up: Federica Puglielli, Set Designer: Blazej Wasiak.
