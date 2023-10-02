THE WELL Poster: Federico Zanpaglione's Supernatural Horror Premieres This Friday at Sitges

Federico Zanpaglione’s new horror film The Well will have its world premiere at Sitges this Friday, October 6th. It will have its North American premiere at LA Screamfest the following week, on Tursdya, October 12th.

The poster for the flick was unvealed today. It features actress and model Melanie Gaydos standing behind a well that is overflowing with blood. A bold choice, as lead actress Lauren LaVera is still riding the wave of success from Terrifier 2 and that would usually be what a production would want to put front and center in their marketing.

Hopefully there will be more about The Well in the coming days as the premieres roll out.