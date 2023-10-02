THE WELL Poster: Federico Zanpaglione's Supernatural Horror Premieres This Friday at Sitges
Federico Zanpaglione’s new horror film The Well will have its world premiere at Sitges this Friday, October 6th. It will have its North American premiere at LA Screamfest the following week, on Tursdya, October 12th.
The poster for the flick was unvealed today. It features actress and model Melanie Gaydos standing behind a well that is overflowing with blood. A bold choice, as lead actress Lauren LaVera is still riding the wave of success from Terrifier 2 and that would usually be what a production would want to put front and center in their marketing.
Hopefully there will be more about The Well in the coming days as the premieres roll out.
Poster art for Federico Zanpaglione’s new horror film THE WELL have been revealed.The gory supernatural horror, which has its World premiere at Sitges on Friday 6th Oct, stars Lauren LaVera (Terrifier 2) as Lisa Gray, a budding art restorer, who is summoned to a small Italian village by Dutchess Malvisi (Claudia Gerini) to bring a medieval painting back to its former glory. Little does she know she is placing her life in danger from an evil curse and a monster born of myth and brutal pain.Written by Zampaglione and Stefano Masi, the film’s principal producer, this gripping journey into the depths of evil also stars Giovanni Lombardo Radice (in his last role), Linda Zampaglione, Jonathan Dylan King, Lorenzo Renzi, Taylor Zaudtke, Gianluigi Calvani and Yassine Fadel.THE WELL is an Iperuranio Film production, directed by Federico Zampaglione, written by Federico Zampaglione and Stefano Masi, and produced by Stefano Masi and Mario Pezzi. DoP: Andrea Arnone, SFX: Carlo Diamantini, Costume Design: Antonella Balsamo, Make up: Federica Puglielli, Set Designer: Blazej Wasiak.
