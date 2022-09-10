Pretty Packaging: The STINGRAY Blu-ray Boxset Stuns
Gerry and Sylvia Anderson are known as legends in the field of science fiction television series, and rightfully so. While they are probably most famous for their live action series Space: 1999 and the puppet series Thunderbirds, they have been responsible for a lot more titles. The British distributor Network is now releasing these older titles as lavish Blu-ray boxsets, and these are a sight to behold. If this paragraph so far feels familiar, I'm flattered, because it means you've read the article I wrote for Network's pimped Blu-ray release of Fireball XL5, back in April. In that article, I called that edition "magnificent". Well guess what? Their release of the aquatic science fiction puppet series Stingray is even better.
Switching from black and white to colour, with Stingray the Andersons chose to create an entire new universe and set of characters, rather than a new season for Fireball XL5. And this time, instead of space, the heroes of the titular submarine have to keep the seas safe from strange ships, evil humanoids and giant creatures.
Network has put some crazy enthusiasts on the design of this boxset, and it's a beauty, so here is a gallery of shots. Click on the edge of the pictures to scroll through them, or at the center of each to see a bigger version.
