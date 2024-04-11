SPEAK NO EVIL: Trailer For The Blumhouse Remake is Here

The first trailer for the U.S. remake of Danish horror thriller Speak No Evil is here. Produced by Jason Blum and starring James McAvoy, along with Mackenzie Davis, Scoot McNairy and Aisling Franciosi, the remake is due in cinemas in September, on the 13th.

We've already caught wind that this first trailer gives a lot of information away so if you appreciate the element of surprise and haven't seen the original we're going to give you the option of backing out now. No? Okay, the trailer is below the announcement.