SHIN ULTRAMAN: Raven Banner Acquires Japanese Sci-fi Epic, Preps Release on Blu-ray in December

Is this a first? It kind of feels like a first for our friends at Raven Banner Releasing. They have announced that they have acquired the Japanese Sci-fi epic, Shin Ultraman. They will release the film digintally here in Canada on November 28th then on Blu-ray in December, just in time for the holidays and lovers of Ultraman here in Canada.

As Shin Ultraman begins, we learn the appearance of giant unidentified life forms known as “S-Class Species (Kaiju)” has become commonplace in Japan. The Japanese Government formed a Kaiju defense taskforce known as the SSSP, led by Kimio Tamura (played by Drive My Car ’s Hidetoshi Nishijima). After a particularly challenging encounter, a silver giant descends from the sky to rescue the country. Dubbed Ultraman, this giant’s identity and purpose are a mystery. Shin Ultraman is a delightful reimagining of one of Japan’s classic superheroes, full of cosmic twists, charismatic villains, and giant Kaiju, leading VARIETY to declare that “the mix of styles and moods works wonderfully, raising Shin Ultraman into the top rank of superhero movies!

Raven Banner Unleashes the Spectacular Sci-Fi Epic Shin Ultraman

Raven Banner Releasing, a leading international genre film distributor, is thrilled to announce its latest acquisition, Shin Ultraman, the highly anticipated sci-fi extravaganza directed by Shinji Higuchi and written by the legendary Hideaki Anno, known for his work on the groundbreaking "Neon Genesis Evangelion" series.

In addition to releasing the film digitally on Nov 28 in Canada, Raven Banner will also be releasing the film on Blu-Ray in December which will feature an exclusive o-card, all-new English subtitles, a new video master on BD50, plus exclusive commentary by Alex Rushdy (director of Dawn of the Monsters) and Kevin Derendorf (author of "Kaiju for Hipsters"), as well as a video introduction by Alex Rushdy.

Director Shinji Higuchi expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership with Raven Banner Releasing, stating, "I am thrilled that Shin Ultraman will have the support of a distributor like Raven Banner, who shares our passion for innovative storytelling and imaginative cinema, and who will give the film the release it deserves."

Raven Banner's Managing Partner, James Fler, added, "We are honoured to be working with Shinji, Hideaki and their team to bring their vision for Ultraman to Canadian audiences. The film's blend of classic nostalgia and modern spectacle is sure to resonate with fans and newcomers alike."