THE STORY OF FILM: A NEW GENERATION Trailer Mesmerizes

Born in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Mark Cousins has traveled the world in pursuit of his artistic visions.

I believe The Story of Film: An Odyssey (2011) is the only complete work of his that I've seen, but what an ambitious, beautiful, sprawling piece of art that is, covering the entire history of film in a series of episodes that prompt a new look at familiar films, as well as those that have been less favored over the years.

I wrote the words above as part of my review of The Story of Looking, an extremely personal documentary by the filmmaker that debuted last year. His latest project is The Story of Film: A New Generation. The official synopsis goes into extended detail:

"A decade after The Story of Film: An Odyssey, an expansive and influential inquiry into the state of moviemaking in the 20th century, filmmaker Mark Cousins returns with an epic and hopeful tale of cinematic innovation from around the globe. In The Story of Film: A New Generation, Cousins turns his sharp, meticulously honed gaze on world cinema from 2010 to 2021, using a surprising range of works--including Frozen, The Babadook, and Cemetery of Splendour--as launchpads to explore recurring themes and emerging motifs, from the evolution of film language, to technology's role in moviemaking today, to shifting identities in 21st-century world cinema.

"Touching on everything from Parasite and The Farewell to Black Panther and Lover's Rock, Cousins seeks out films, filmmakers and communities under-represented in traditional film histories, with a particular emphasis on Asian and Middle Eastern works, as well as boundary-pushing documentaries and films that see gender in new ways.

"And as the recent pandemic recedes, Cousins ponders what comes next in the streaming age: how have we changed as cinephiles, and how moviegoing will continue to transform in the digital century, to our collective joy and wonder."

Watch the trailer below, then mark your viewing calendars.

The Story of Film: A New Generation opens in movie theaters in New York, Los Angeles and select additional cities on Friday, September 9, followed by a digital release on all major platforms on Tuesday, September 20. It's due to arrive on DVD on Tuesday, October 18. Visit the official site for more information.

