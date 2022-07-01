THE ELDERLY (VIEJOS): The New Spanish Horror From THE PASSENGER (LA PASAJERA) Duo
Manuel has to move to the house of his son Mario and his family after a terrible event ends the life of his old wife. Little by little, reality imposes itself: something incomprehensible happens to Manuel. The voices that he claims to hear, the presences with which he claims to speak. Lena, Mario's wife, wants to throw him out of the house: she is sure that something terrible will happen. Only Naia, the teenage daughter, is on her side, but even she begins to doubt as strange phenomena occur around her increasingly disturbed grandfather. It's the hottest summer in history, a countdown has started and it's too late to stop it.
After the announcement yesterday that The Elderly will have its world premiere at the Fantasia International Film Festival a formal announcement from the production was made.
This new film from Raúl Cerezo and Fernando González Gómez, the duo that brought us the goopy sci-fi horror La pasajera (The Passenger), looks to take a darker, supernatural and sinister turn.
With the announcement came a small selection of images, nothing that gives clues towards the horror and supernatural elements that are promised but it is better that we don’t know, for now.
The announcement precedes the images, including a statement from the directors. More to follow.
VIEJOS will celebrate its international premiere on July 16 at the Montreal Fantasia Festival (and) participate in the Cheval Noir CompetitionRaúl Cerezo and Fernando González Gómez (La Pasajera) present their second project together, a horror film starring Zorion Eguileor, Gustavo Salmerón, Paula Gallego and Irene Anula.Winner of the first prize for Best Project at SITGES in 2016, the film will be released in Spanish cinemas by Filmax.VIEJOS, directed by Raúl Cerezo and Fernando González Gómez, will have its world premiere on July 16 as part of the Official Section of the Montreal Fantasia International Film Festival, one of the most prestigious genre competitions in the world, whose 26th edition will be held from July 14 to August 3."The Fantasia Festival is a great sanctuary for genre cinema. A celebration. A truly wonderful madness. Showing our film VIEJOS for the first time rejuvenates us. It makes us adolescents of terror", Cerezo and González Gómez confessed upon receiving the news .The film, written in three parts by Raúl Cerezo, Javier Trigales and Rubén Sánchez Trigos and shot over six weeks between Madrid and Navarra, will participate in the Cheval Noir Competition, the best section of the Canadian contest.VIEJOS was the film project led by Raúl Cerezo that won the pitchbox at the 49th edition of the International Fantastic Film Festival of Catalonia (Sitges).DECLARATIONS FROM THE DIRECTORS“It's a horror movie starring a family that could very well be our neighbors or ourselves. It tells a story of creepy, real and close social overtones that lead us to the most epidermal terror but that at no time separate us from our characters and their breath.Our story invites us to face old age, maturity, adolescence and coexistence in a hostile environment full of conflicts that harshly attack the family nucleus, leading to the most fearsome and least expected of all endings.The forgotten, the rejected, the old… now he has something to say”.THE TEAM THAT HAS MADE IT POSSIBLEOLD MEN is a story that immerses you in its suffocating characters and atmospheres, and stars Zorion Eguileor (The hole, I'm alive, The good daughter), Gustavo Salmerón (Titan, Many children, a monkey and a castle, Amar, People in places) and Paula Gallego (The passenger, Vis a vis, Tell me how it happened). The cast is completed by Irene Anula (Wednesdays don't exist, Vis a vis, Loving in troubled times), Juan Acedo (short films Etérea, Friend and neighbor) and Ángela López Gamonal.José Luis Rancaño is the producer of the new joint project by Cerezo and González Gómez. The executive production of this timeless story, which could take place anywhere in the world, is carried out by Silvia Melero.The technical team includes, among others, Ignacio Aguilar (director of photography), Laura Lostalé (art director), José Manuel Jiménez (editor), Eneko Vadillo (composer), Carlos Ruiz (direct sound), Roberto HG (design of Sound), Fede Pouso and Almudena Bretón (Costume) and Irene Pedrosa and Jesús Gil (Makeup and hairdressing). Visual effects are handled by Vessmedia.Person's Films, La Dalia Films and Antídoto Films are the producers of this project. It has the collaboration of the Government of Navarra and Navarra Film Commission and the support of the Madrid City Council.Filmax distributes the film in cinemas in Spain and is also in charge of international sales.SYNOPSISManuel has to move to the house of his son Mario and his family after a terrible event ends the life of his old wife. Little by little, reality imposes itself: something incomprehensible happens to Manuel. The voices that he claims to hear, the presences with which he claims to speak. Lena, Mario's wife, wants to throw him out of the house: she is sure that something terrible will happen. Only Naia, the teenage daughter, is on her side, but even she begins to doubt as strange phenomena occur around her increasingly disturbed grandfather. It's the hottest summer in history, a countdown has started and it's too late to stop it.V I E J O S is the second project tackled by the tandem formed by González Gómez and Cerezo after co-directing La pasadera, a fantastic horror story that had its world premiere at the last Sitges Film Festival and that, after its commercial premiere in our country, has not stopped accumulate successes, becoming one of the genre films of the year. It has been sold to more than 25 countries for exhibition, including the United States, in addition to having participated in numerous national and international festivals. Now it can be found in DVD/Blu-Ray format.
