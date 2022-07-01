THE ELDERLY (VIEJOS): The New Spanish Horror From THE PASSENGER (LA PASAJERA) Duo

Manuel has to move to the house of his son Mario and his family after a terrible event ends the life of his old wife. Little by little, reality imposes itself: something incomprehensible happens to Manuel. The voices that he claims to hear, the presences with which he claims to speak. Lena, Mario's wife, wants to throw him out of the house: she is sure that something terrible will happen. Only Naia, the teenage daughter, is on her side, but even she begins to doubt as strange phenomena occur around her increasingly disturbed grandfather. It's the hottest summer in history, a countdown has started and it's too late to stop it.

After the announcement yesterday that The Elderly will have its world premiere at the Fantasia International Film Festival a formal announcement from the production was made.

This new film from Raúl Cerezo and Fernando González Gómez, the duo that brought us the goopy sci-fi horror La pasajera (The Passenger), looks to take a darker, supernatural and sinister turn.

With the announcement came a small selection of images, nothing that gives clues towards the horror and supernatural elements that are promised but it is better that we don’t know, for now.

The announcement precedes the images, including a statement from the directors. More to follow.