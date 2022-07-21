Exclusive Debut: HE'S WATCHING Alt Poster - Purple Demon Face by Jay Martin & JAE

Created by Jay Martin & JAE for Jacob Aaron Estes' unsettling new thriller, He's Watching, today's alternate poster -- titled "Purple Demon Face" -- certainly communicates a definitely scary vibe.

This is the fourth of five alternate posters that we've exclusively debuted this week, in a series intended to celebrate -- if that's the right word for something scary that could potentially affect you deeply forever -- today's official release. Since we're being all official, here's the official synopsis:

"When happy-go-lucky siblings Iris and Lucas are left alone while their parents recover from an illness, a series of playful pranks they play on each other escalate when they start receiving unsettling images and videos on their phones. With the incoming messages becoming increasingly nightmarish, Iris and Lucas realize something sinister has taken root in their home."

Jacob Aaron Estes (Mean Creek, The Details, Don't Let Go) directed from his own original screenplay. I'm positive he is a fine and upstanding person in the film community. But this poster, and the image presented below, give just a taste of what's in store.

Jacob Aaron Estes' He's Watching is now available for rental and sale on all major video-on-demand platforms from XYZ Films.

(Full disclosure: Screen Anarchy is owned by XYZ Films.)

