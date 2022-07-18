Exclusive Debut: HE'S WATCHING Alt Poster - Kids Screaming by Jay Martin

The setup -- two kids left alone in a house -- might remind you of a certain popular movie from the 1980s, but He's Watching very quickly establishes a distinctly unsettling mood.

Jacob Aaron Estes (Mean Creek, The Details, Don't Let Go) directed from his own original screenplay; Estes is a filmmaker who knows his way around a deceptively calm setup that leads to unexpected trouble.

The official synopsis helps to explain why both the alternate poster -- "Kids Screaming" by Jay Martin -- as well as the official image below look so foreboding: "When happy-go-lucky siblings Iris and Lucas are left alone while their parents recover from an illness, a series of playful pranks they play on each other escalate when they start receiving unsettling images and videos on their phones. With the incoming messages becoming increasingly nightmarish, Iris and Lucas realize something sinister has taken root in their home."

Check out the trailer below. Jacob Aaron Estes' He's Watching will be available for rental and sale on all major video-on-demand platforms beginning this Thursday, July 21, from XYZ Films.

