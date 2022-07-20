Exclusive Debut: HE'S WATCHING Alt Poster - Paper Mache Man by Nicole Lobart

Play is play. But in the alternate poster by Nicole Lobart, created for Jacob Aaron Estes' unsettling new film, He's Watching, no one is playing.

"When happy-go-lucky siblings Iris and Lucas are left alone while their parents recover from an illness" ... as someone who knows what children can get up to when they're on their own, my eyebrows are raised already, but please continue, official synopsis:

"A series of playful pranks they play on each other escalate when they start receiving unsettling images and videos on their phones." Again, I'm sorry to interrupt this official synopsis, but this is not good! Let me take a breath.

Alright, go ahead and finish. "With the incoming messages becoming increasingly nightmarish, Iris and Lucas realize something sinister has taken root in their home."

Jacob Aaron Estes (Mean Creek, The Details, Don't Let Go) directed from his own original screenplay; clearly, he knows the trouble that children can get into. And this sounds even more troubling than I thought.

Still, these alternate posters that we've been sharing are pretty awesome. Click the image in the gallery below to enjoy the artist's work in greater splendor. Also, be sure to click on the image of the children, which might be even more unsettling.

You can also watch the trailer, if you dare. Jacob Aaron Estes' He's Watching will be available for rental and sale on all major video-on-demand platforms beginning this Thursday, July 21, from XYZ Films.

(Full disclosure: Screen Anarchy is owned by XYZ Films.)

