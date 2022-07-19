Exclusive Debut: HE'S WATCHING Alt Poster - Bloody Doll by Valentina Fariello

Today's exclusive debut, an alternate poster by artist Valentina Fariello for Jacob Aaron Estes' He's Watching, puts the emphasis on the red stuff.

What does that have to do with two young people left alone by their parents? The official synopsis provides a clue:

"When happy-go-lucky siblings Iris and Lucas are left alone while their parents recover from an illness, a series of playful pranks they play on each other escalate when they start receiving unsettling images and videos on their phones. With the incoming messages becoming increasingly nightmarish, Iris and Lucas realize something sinister has taken root in their home."

Estes (Mean Creek, The Details, Don't Let Go) directed from his own original screenplay. Check out the trailer below, as well as an official, bloody image from the film and a somewhat larger poster, which you can click to embiggen.

Jacob Aaron Estes' He's Watching will be available for rental and sale on all major video-on-demand platforms beginning this Thursday, July 21, from XYZ Films.

(Full disclosure: Screen Anarchy is owned by XYZ Films.)

