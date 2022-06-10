THAT SUMMER IN THE DARK (ESE VERANO A OSCURAS): HUESERA's Michelle Garza Cervera Tapped to Direct Serial Killer Flick

Remember the name Michelle Garza Cervera, cause you'll keep hearing a lot about her for a while.

The project is based on the story of the same name by award-winning Argentinian journalist and writer Mariana Enríquez about two teenage friends obsessed with American serial killers. The bored youngsters spend the summer fantasising about gruesome murders until the true horror of it all is brought home when a neighbour kills his wife and daughter.

“When I first read this story by Mariana Enríquez, I deeply identified with it,” said Cervera. “Like the characters, I was also a Mexican teenager fascinated with the stories of serial killers that came from the United States. Just like in the story, there was a moment when I became aware of the real violence around me, a moment that transformed and complicated that fascination.”

She continued, “Ese Verano a Oscuras is a story about the contrast generated by growing up under the influence of North American content and those narratives where violence seems so far away that it becomes attractive, all while living in a country like Mexico, where all kinds of crimes, including femicide, are the daily bread.”