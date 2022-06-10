THAT SUMMER IN THE DARK (ESE VERANO A OSCURAS): HUESERA's Michelle Garza Cervera Tapped to Direct Serial Killer Flick
Remember the name Michelle Garza Cervera, cause you'll keep hearing a lot about her for a while.
We've been anticipating her debut feature film, Huesera, for about a year now and it just premiered at Tribeca (our review forthcoming). Prior to that ScreenDaily announced early yesterday that Cervera has been brought on board to write and direct her next horror flick, That Summer In The Dark (Ese Verano a Oscuras).
Along with her Huesera co-writer Abia Castillo, Cervera will be adapting a story by Argentine author Mariana Enriquez. That Summer In The Dark (Ese Verano a Oscuras) will be produced by transatlantic company El Studio, Mexican company Grupo Morbido and American-Mexican company Vision. If you recall, two years ago El Studio and Grupo Morbido created a production pact to get more Spanish-language content out there.
The project is based on the story of the same name by award-winning Argentinian journalist and writer Mariana Enríquez about two teenage friends obsessed with American serial killers. The bored youngsters spend the summer fantasising about gruesome murders until the true horror of it all is brought home when a neighbour kills his wife and daughter.“When I first read this story by Mariana Enríquez, I deeply identified with it,” said Cervera. “Like the characters, I was also a Mexican teenager fascinated with the stories of serial killers that came from the United States. Just like in the story, there was a moment when I became aware of the real violence around me, a moment that transformed and complicated that fascination.”She continued, “Ese Verano a Oscuras is a story about the contrast generated by growing up under the influence of North American content and those narratives where violence seems so far away that it becomes attractive, all while living in a country like Mexico, where all kinds of crimes, including femicide, are the daily bread.”
Man. This is totally true. If you've spoken with anyone on either side of these cultures you know that observing and reacting to such violence is completely different. It's been a everygrowing learning experience whenever I'm visiting these regions or speaking to friends that live their daily lives down there.
We will keep you posted as production moves along.
