SEEDS Official Trailer: Kaniehtiio Horn's Debut Feature Film Premieres at TIFF

Kaniehtiio Horn's Seeds is one of our anticipated titles of TIFF this year and it had its world premiere yesterday. With that the official trailer came out as wekk. We're catching up with it now, and if you haven't seen it yet take a look down below.

Ziggy is offered her first gig as an online influencer, promoting for Nature’s Oath, a seed and fertilizer company. When her cousin summons her back to the rez, she is forced into a battle to save her people’s legacy, finding her power along the way.

Seeds has been on our radar for a while now, from its virtual pitch at Frontieres back in 2021 to now. As stated in our curtain raiser we will rush to support any genre work from an Indigenous filmmaker, especially any from right here in Canada. Read Horn's director statement and check out that trailer down below.