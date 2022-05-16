VESPER Exclusive: First Teaser Poster For New Sci-fi From VANISHING WAVES Duo
After the collapse of Earth’s ecosystem, Vesper, a 13-year-old girl struggling to survive with her paralyzed Father, meets a mysterious woman with a secret that forces Vesper to use her wits, strength and bio-hacking abilities to fight for the possibility of a future.
When we first caught wind of the sci-fi fantasy drama Vesper (Originally Vesper Seeds) we were very excited because Vesper would be directed by Vanishing Waves duo, Kristina Buozyte and Bruno Samper. It has been a very long since then, and though we've caught the duo at production markets and such, nothing ever seem to be able to get off the ground for them. Until now.
Back in September the first image from Vesper surfaced and we marvelled at how it looked like it was pulled from the portfolio of Swedish artist Simon Stålenhag. So we got very excited about this new project from Buizyte and Samper.
We've been asked to share the teaser poster with you today. We see the titular character and their little robot friend standing in front of a derilect structure, one with a mutlitude of roots or limbs for that matter and a shambled, bulbous body up top. Two more line the background. Yep, we're catching some serious Stålenhag vibes here. Love it.
The world premiere for Vesper has not been set but it's going to have to happen before August 10th because that's the French release date. IFC Midnight is handling the release here in Canada and in the U.S.
Below are excerpts pulled from an old press release sent out before Vesper went into production.
Multi award-winning actor Eddie Marsan (Sherlock Holmes, The Gentleman, Happy Go Lucky) leads the cast of the sci-fi fantasy drama VESPER alongside fellow British co-stars and rising new talents: Raffiella Chapman (Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children, His Dark Materials, Infinite), Rosy McEwen (The Alienist), veteran actor Richard Brake (Game of Thrones, Kingsman: The Secret Service, Batman) and Melanie Gaydos (All The Gods in the Sky, Insidious: The Last Key).Critically-acclaimed creative duo Kristina Buozyte and Bruno Samper (Vanishing Waves) teams up with leading Lithuanian producers Asta Liukaityte and Daiva Jovaisiene (Redirected), along with French VFX veteran and producer Alexis Perrin (Life of Pi, Thor, Revenge), for this stunning and timely epic fairytale set in a dystopian world.After the collapse of Earth’s ecosystem, Vesper (Raffiella Chapman), a strong-willed 13-year-old girl, uses her survival skills to subsist in the decaying remnants of the collapsed world with her ailing father, Darius (Richard Brake). When Vesper finds a mysterious woman, Camellia (Rosy McEwen), alone and disoriented after a jet crash, she agrees to help her find her missing companion in exchange for being taken to the Citadel - the dark central hub where oligarchs use genetic technologies to rule the world. Vesper soon discovers her evil neighbor, Jonas (Eddie Marsan), may be responsible for the tragedy of Camellia’s crash. Forced into a dangerous adventure culminating in a violent showdown, Vesper must rely on her wits and bio-hacking abilities to unlock the key to creating an alternate future.The film will employ unique visual techniques to create a future world by combining practical effects and CGI. Producer Alexis Perrin, ex-production executive at VFX-powerhouse BUF, will oversee the world’s creation with VFX Supervisor Yann Blondel (Lord of War, Fight Club), along leading VFX houses Mathematic, MacGuff, Mikros and Belgian SFX house Wulf-FX. Dan Lévy (César Award for Best Music for I Lost My Body) will be composing the original score.The Producers stated: “As European filmmakers, Kristina Buožytė and Bruno Samper bring a unique combination of extraordinary imaginations, a mastery of genre codes, and strong visual sensibilities, they are, our opinion, auteurs in the full sense of the term. By blending their vision of future technology, nature and hope, anchored around strong feminine figures, they refresh classic sci-fi themes to create a truly original universe.”The Directors-Writers, Kristina Buozyte and Bruno Samper, added: “VESPER is at, its core, a coming- of-age story with a very timely theme. Our central character, Vesper, is a talented teen who uses her energy and innate skills escape her dreadful reality, chasing the dream of a “promised land,” but ultimately she comes to realize that has to use her own potential to create this new world from where she is. Our message is that one can only thrive in collaboration with others.”Anton’s President of International Production and Distribution, Cecile Gaget stated: “Along with this incredible creative team, we’re thrilled to bring VESPER to our buyers. This powerful ecological survival story, led by Vesper, a strong, stubborn, and passionate young girl, encapsulates the younger generation’s ability to inspire change.”
