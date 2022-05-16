VESPER Exclusive: First Teaser Poster For New Sci-fi From VANISHING WAVES Duo

After the collapse of Earth’s ecosystem, Vesper, a 13-year-old girl struggling to survive with her paralyzed Father, meets a mysterious woman with a secret that forces Vesper to use her wits, strength and bio-hacking abilities to fight for the possibility of a future.

When we first caught wind of the sci-fi fantasy drama Vesper (Originally Vesper Seeds) we were very excited because Vesper would be directed by Vanishing Waves duo, Kristina Buozyte and Bruno Samper. It has been a very long since then, and though we've caught the duo at production markets and such, nothing ever seem to be able to get off the ground for them. Until now.

Back in September the first image from Vesper surfaced and we marvelled at how it looked like it was pulled from the portfolio of Swedish artist Simon Stålenhag. So we got very excited about this new project from Buizyte and Samper.

We've been asked to share the teaser poster with you today. We see the titular character and their little robot friend standing in front of a derilect structure, one with a mutlitude of roots or limbs for that matter and a shambled, bulbous body up top. Two more line the background. Yep, we're catching some serious Stålenhag vibes here. Love it.

The world premiere for Vesper has not been set but it's going to have to happen before August 10th because that's the French release date. IFC Midnight is handling the release here in Canada and in the U.S.

Below are excerpts pulled from an old press release sent out before Vesper went into production.