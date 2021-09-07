VESPER SEEDS: First Image From VANISHING WAVES Duo's New Film

Has it been nearly ten years since writing and directing duo Kristina Buozyte and Bruno Samper wowed the international genre community with their sci-fi thriller Vanishing Waves? That's far too long in between films. Far too long.

Vesper Seeds, surfaced over in Yesterday, the first image from their new film, surfaced over in France so why not share it with you today to get you excited about their new film. It looks like it was pulled right from the portfolio of artist Simon Stålenhag. Very cool.

Eddie Marsan, Richard Brake, Raffiella Chapman and Rosy McEwen star in Vesper Seeds, now in post-production.