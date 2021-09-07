VESPER SEEDS: First Image From VANISHING WAVES Duo's New Film
Has it been nearly ten years since writing and directing duo Kristina Buozyte and Bruno Samper wowed the international genre community with their sci-fi thriller Vanishing Waves? That's far too long in between films. Far too long.
Yesterday, the first image from their new film Vesper Seeds, surfaced over in France so why not share it with you today to get you excited about their new film. It looks like it was pulled right from the portfolio of artist Simon Stålenhag. Very cool.
Eddie Marsan, Richard Brake, Raffiella Chapman and Rosy McEwen star in Vesper Seeds, now in post-production.
Set in a dystopian future after the collapse of the Earth's ecosystem, the film will follow Vesper (Chapman), a strong-willed 13-year-old girl who uses her survival skills to subsist in the decaying remnants of the collapsed world with her ailing father, Darius (Brake). When Vesper finds a mysterious woman, Camellia (McEwen), alone and disoriented after a jet crash, she agrees to help find her missing companion in exchange for being taken to the Citadel - the dark central hub where oligarchs use genetic technologies to rule the world. Vesper soon discovers that her evil neighbor, Jonas (Marsan), might be responsible for the tragedy of Camellia's crash. Forced into a dangerous adventure culminating in a violent showdown, Vesper must rely on her wits and bio-hacking abilities to unlock the key to creating an alternate future. imdb.com
