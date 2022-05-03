THE RIGHTEOUS Trailer: Canadian Chiller Coming to Arrow Player in June

Arrow Films revealed the trailer for Canadian chiller The Righteous, the debut feature film from Mark O'Brien. The award winning film and Canadian Screen Award nominated film had its world premiere at Fantasia last Summer and will debut on the Arrow Player on June 10th.

A unique and darkly engaging spiritual thriller, strikingly shot in black and white, The Righteous tells the story of Frederic (Henry Czerny) a grieving man struggling with his faith, who helps an injured young man, Aaron Smith (Mark O’Brien) who stumbles onto his property one night, claiming to be lost in the woods. Frederic and his wife (Mimi Kuzyk) invite the man to stay for the night, but Frederic soon begins to have doubts about this enigmatic stranger’s story - and his motives for being there. When Aaron asks Frederic to commit an unspeakable deed, it becomes clear that the man is not who he seems, and has been sent to test the very limits of Frederic’s existence.

Our own Kurt Halfyard just caught The Righteous when it played at the Calgary Underground Film Festival the other week. Find a link for his review below. Here's an excerpt.

This film is a slow burning tragedy of strain, filmed in the high contrast black and white, and set in the visually alien interior woods of Newfoundland. This is no CBC tourist advertisement of the photogenic maritime province or Come From Away down-home generosity. It oozes cabin fever, complete with wintry, leafless deciduous trees (a rarity on the island) and good old-fashioned catholic guilt.

Why haven't you signed up for the Arrow Player yet?