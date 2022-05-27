Cannes Coverage Weird News Documentaries Weird Interviews Superhero Movies

Arrow in June: THE RIGHTEOUS, The TRANCERS Collection And More

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)

We are back on track and keeping an eye on what the fine folks at Arrow have to offer on the Arrow Player next month. 

Canadian thriller The Righteous leads the pack next month. Our own Kurt caught the film while it was on the festival circuit. We won't say too much but here is a short excerpt. 

This film is a slow burning tragedy of strain, filmed in the high contrast black and white, and set in the visually alien interior woods of Newfoundland... It oozes cabin fever, complete with wintry, leafless deciduous trees (a rarity on the island) and good old-fashioned catholic guilt... The films eventual arrival into a kind of wormwood, in the biblical sense of a bitter corruption of everything, which feels surprisingly earned, for this debut feature from Newfoundland actor Mark O’Brian who also plays Aaron. 

With the only current film of the month attention turns to the slew of cult hits coming to the player in June. The Trancers films, two of the Maniac Cop films, and collections from Vinger Syndrome and the American Genre Film Archive will all drop next month. 

We've put everything in the gallery below. Paruse and mark down the dates. 

A unique and darkly engaging spiritual thriller, strikingly shot in black and white, The Righteous tells the story of Frederic (Henry Czerny) a grieving man struggling with his faith, who helps an injured young man, Aaron Smith (Mark O’Brien) who stumbles onto his property one night, claiming to be lost in the woods. Frederic and his wife (Mimi Kuzyk) invite the man to stay for the night, but Frederic soon begins to have doubts about this enigmatic stranger’s story - and his motives for being there. When Aaron asks Frederic to commit an unspeakable deed, it becomes clear that the man is not who he seems, and has been sent to test the very limits of Frederic’s existence.

Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.

More about The Righteous

Around the Internet

About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy
All content © 2004-2022 ScreenAnarchy LLC.