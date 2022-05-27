Arrow in June: THE RIGHTEOUS, The TRANCERS Collection And More

We are back on track and keeping an eye on what the fine folks at Arrow have to offer on the Arrow Player next month.

Canadian thriller The Righteous leads the pack next month. Our own Kurt caught the film while it was on the festival circuit. We won't say too much but here is a short excerpt.

This film is a slow burning tragedy of strain, filmed in the high contrast black and white, and set in the visually alien interior woods of Newfoundland... It oozes cabin fever, complete with wintry, leafless deciduous trees (a rarity on the island) and good old-fashioned catholic guilt... The films eventual arrival into a kind of wormwood, in the biblical sense of a bitter corruption of everything, which feels surprisingly earned, for this debut feature from Newfoundland actor Mark O’Brian who also plays Aaron.

With the only current film of the month attention turns to the slew of cult hits coming to the player in June. The Trancers films, two of the Maniac Cop films, and collections from Vinger Syndrome and the American Genre Film Archive will all drop next month.

