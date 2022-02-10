THE PASSENGER (LA PASAJERA) is Coming to Cinemas in Spain Next Week

A shared van in which a man and three women are traveling hits a tourist who is walking in the dark on a secondary road. After getting her into the vehicle to take her to the nearest hospital, the occupants of the old van begin to notice that the new passenger is behaving strangely. They will soon understand that to save their lives they must follow a clear rule: do not sit next to him.

Hola Espana! Good news coming your way! Fernando González Gómez and Raúl Cerezo's sci-fi/horror The Passenger (La Pasajera) is coming to cinemas in Spain on February 18th!

It is the event on the mountain pass that begins to forge alliances between Blasco and his passengers, putting their quarrels aside. From the moment they come across some debris strewn across the road La pasajera takes off like a rocket, into a stratosphere of otherworldly chills and thrills. Sprinkling all the action with dark humor makes this little indie horror flick stand out. Of course a lot of praise needs to be made for Cerezo and Gómez doing as much in camera effects as possible. A lot of it is terrific makeup effects with lots of goo.

Check out the trailer below. Unfortunately for the rest of us whose espanol es muy malo there are not subtitles but it gives you a great glimpse of the horror and effects. Very cool.