SCALES Trailer: Stunning Saudi Fable Heading to U.S. Cinemas in July

Shahad Ameen's debut feature film, the fable Scales, will open in cinemas in New York and Los Angeles on Friday, July 9th, with rollout to follow.

Variance Films is handling the release, written and directed by Ameen. Scales was Saudi Arabia's official entry in the International Feature Film category for the 93RD Oscars®. After taking one look at this trailer below it's not hard to see why. Gosh, this is very pretty to look at. Wow.