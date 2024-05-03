CHIEF OF STATION Exclusive Clip: Aaron Eckhart And Alex Pettyfer Star in Espionage Thriller

Aaron Eckhart and Alex Pettyfer star in Jesse V. Johnson's espionage thriller, Chief of Station. The film will be released in theaters and on demand today and we have an exclusive clip to share with you.

A former CIA European Station Chief, Ben’s world comes crumbling down after his wife, a former operative, dies in a terrible accident. But after receiving cryptic information that his wife’s death might not have been an accident, Ben heads back into the shadowy underworld of Eastern Europe, teaming up with a former adversary to unravel a conspiracy that challenges everything he thought he knew about his wife and the Agency he worked at for more than 20 years.

Chief of Station also stars Olga Kurylenko, Nick Moran, Chris Petrovski, Daniel Bernhardt, James Faulkner, Laetitia Eido, Isobel Wood and Nina Bergman.

The film was written by George Mahaffey (Heatseekers) and directed by the aformentioned Jesse V. Johnson (One Ranger, White Elephant).