FLESH OF THE GODS: Kristen Stewart And Oscar Isaac to Star in New Thriller From Panos Cosmatos

This is a combination of powers that I didn't know I wanted it until it was announced today. Kristen Stewart and Oscar Isaac are set to star in Flesh of the Gods, a new thriller from director Panos Cosmatos (Mandy), written by Andrew Kevin Walker (Se7en, The Killer).

In glittering 80's LA, married couple, Raoul and Alex, descend each evening from their luxury skyscraper condo and head into an electric nighttime realm of 80’s Los Angeles. When they cross paths with the mysterious and enigmatic Nameless and her hard-partying cabal, Raoul and Alex are seduced into a glamorous, surrealistic world of hedonism, thrills, and violence.

International sales will be handled by our parent company, XYZ Films, at Marche du Film. Flesh of the Gods will begin production later this year. The story by Cosmatos and Walker is being produced by Adam McKay and Betsy Koch of Hyperobject Industries and Oscar Isaac and Gena Konstantinakos for Mad Gene Media.

We love that last comment by Cosmatos in the announcement below, "Like Los Angeles itself Flesh of the Gods inhabits the liminal realm between fantasy and nightmare. Both propulsive and hypnotic, Flesh will take you on a hot rod joy ride deep into the glittering heart of hell".