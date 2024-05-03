HAZE: Shudder's Psychological Thriller to Make World Premiere at NewFest

Shudder have announced that they will premiere their queer, psychological thriller, Haze, at New York’s LGBTQ Film Festival, NewFest.

A young man returns home after rehab and uncovers the secrets of his town's abandoned psychiatric center.

Cole Doman, Brian J. Smith, David Pittu, and Annie Golden star in a film written and directed by Matthew Fifer. Shudder released the first look still today and will stream Haze this Fall.