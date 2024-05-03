Cannes 2024 Poster Premiere: SIMON OF THE MOUNTAIN Set for Cannes Debut, Showcases Emerging Talent

Luxbox, a Paris-based sales company known for its work on several prominent Spanish-language films, has acquired international sales rights for the Argentinian film Simon of the Mountain (Simon de la Montaña), the debut feature of Argentine director Federico Luis, just before its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. Simon of the Mountain represents a continuation of Federico Luis's acclaimed short film career, which includes award-winning entries at major international festivals such as Cannes, Toronto, and IDFA.

The film is set to compete in the main competition at this year's Cannes Critics’ Week. Co-written by Luis, Tomás Murphy, and Agustín Toscano — who also stars in the film — the story centers on Simon, portrayed by Lorenzo “Toto” Ferro. The plot follows Simon, a 21-year-old who finds friendship and belonging among a group of disadvantaged youths, exploring themes of love, identity, and acceptance.

The official synopsis: “Simon is 21 years old. He introduces himself as a mover's helper. He claims not to know how to cook or clean the bathroom, but he does know how to make a bed. Recently, he seems to have become a different person…”

The official poster (and trailer below):