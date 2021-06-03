SXSW Coverage Weird News Top 10 Lists Festival Interviews All News How ScreenAnarchy Works

DEMONIC Official Trailer: 'Don't be Scared'. Actually, We Think We Will Be.

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
DEMONIC Official Trailer: 'Don't be Scared'. Actually, We Think We Will Be.
Oh. Golly. 
 
Here is the official trailer for Neill Blomkamp's deep dive into horror, his new film Demonic
 
From the director of District 9 and Elysium, a young woman unleashes terrifying demons when supernatural forces at the root of a decades old rift between mother and daughter are revealed.
 
The less we say the better but, nice! Carly Pope's character looks be virtually descending into her mother's subconcious, for reasons unknown for now, and making contact with the demons in question. Whatever is going on in her mother's head then makes it out into the physical realm and then we cue the horror. Cannot wait to see this. 
 
Demonic will be in cinemas, On Demand and on digital on August 20th. 
 
Canada

