DEMONIC Official Trailer: It Won't Stop Coming For You

Hell to the yes. We won't have to wait long for Neil Blomkamp's horror thriller Demonic. This morning the drop of the official trailer only intensifies that desire to see it. Check it out, now!

A young woman unleashes terrifying demons when supernatural forces at the root of a decades old rift between mother and daughter are ruthlessly revealed in this horror-thriller from director Neill Blomkamp.

And knowing Blomkamp's penchant for fusing loads of technology into his films this next little tidbit of information should surprise no one.

The film uses a patent-pending new method of using volumetric capture (a three-dimensional video technology that turns actors into geometric objects.) The amount of volumetric capture in DEMONIC is the most ever seen in a feature film.

In cinemas, on demand and digital on August 20th. IFC Midnight is releasing Demonic in the U.S. Our friends at VVS are releasing the horror thriller day and date here in Canada.