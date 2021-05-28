The Spice Flows Through Arrow Video: DUNE 4K UHD Leads A Busy August Lineup

DUNE (UK/US/CAN Limited Edition 4K UHD Blu-ray)
A PLACE BEYOND YOUR DREAMS.
A MOVIE BEYOND YOUR IMAGINATION.
Following a notorious aborted attempt by Alejandro Jodorowsky in the 1970s, Frank Herbert’s bestselling sci-fi epic Dune finally made it to the big screen as the third film by emerging surrealist wunderkind David Lynch, featuring an all-star cast that includes several of Lynch’s regular collaborators.
The year is 10,191, and four planets are embroiled in a secret plot to wrest control of the Spice Melange, the most precious substance in the universe and found only on the planet Arrakis. A feud between two powerful dynasties, House Atreides and House Harkonnen, is manipulated from afar by ruling powers that conspire to keep their grip on the spice. As the two families clash on Arrakis, Duke Atreides’ son Paul (Kyle MacLachlan, in his screen debut) finds himself at the centre of an intergalactic war and an ancient prophecy that could change the galaxy forever.
Though its initial reception ensured that Lynch largely eschewed mainstream filmmaking for the rest of his career, Dune has since been rightly re-evaluated as one of the most startlingly original and visionary science fiction films of the 1980s. Its astonishing production design and visual effects can now be appreciated anew in this spellbinding 4K restoration, accompanied by hours of comprehensive bonus features.
LIMITED EDITION BLU-RAY CONTENTS
- Brand new 4K restoration from the original camera negative
- 60-page perfect-bound book featuring new writing on the film by Andrew Nette, Christian McCrea and Charlie Brigden, an American Cinematographer interview with sound designer Alan Splet from 1984, excerpts from an interview with the director from Chris Rodley’s book Lynch on Lynch and a Dune Terminology glossary from the original release
- Large fold-out double-sided poster featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Dániel Taylor
- Six double-sided, postcard-sized lobby card reproductions
- Limited edition packaging with reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Dániel Taylor
DISC ONE - FEATURE & EXTRAS
- High Definition (1080p) Blu-ray™ presentation
- Original uncompressed stereo audio and DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround audio
- Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard-of-hearing
- Brand new audio commentary by film historian Paul M. Sammon
- Brand new audio commentary by Mike White of The Projection Booth podcast
- Impressions of Dune, a 2003 documentary on the making of the film, featuring interviews with star Kyle MacLachlan, producer Raffaella de Laurentiis, cinematographer Freddie Francis, editor Antony Gibbs and many others
- Designing Dune, a 2005 featurette looking back at the work of production designer Anthony Masters
- Dune FX, a 2005 featurette exploring the special effects in the film
- Dune Models & Miniatures, a 2005 featurette focusing on the model effects in the film
- Dune Costumes, a 2005 featurette looking at the elaborate costume designs seen in the film
- Eleven deleted scenes from the film, with a 2005 introduction by Raffaella de Laurentiis
- Destination Dune, a 1983 featurette originally produced to promote the film at conventions and publicity events
- Theatrical trailers and TV spots
- Extensive image galleries, including hundreds of still photos
DISC TWO – BONUS DISC
- The Sleeper Must Awaken: Making Dune, a brand new feature-length documentary by Ballyhoo Motion Pictures exploring the making of the film, featuring dozens of new and archive interviews with cast and crew
- Beyond Imagination: Merchandising Dune, a brand new featurette exploring the merchandise created to promote the film, featuring toy collector/producer Brian Sillman (The Toys That Made Us)
- Prophecy Fulfilled: Scoring Dune, a brand new featurette on the film’s music score, featuring interviews with Toto guitarist Steve Lukather, Toto keyboardist Steve Porcaro, and film music historian Tim Greiving
- Brand new interview with make-up effects artist Giannetto de Rossi, filmed in 2020
- Archive interview with production coordinator Golda Offenheim, filmed in 2003
- Archive interview with star Paul Smith, filmed in 2008
- Archive interview with make-up effects artist Christopher Tucker
*** EXTRAS STILL IN PRODUCTION AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE ***
DUNE (UK 4K UHD Blu-ray/Blu-ray Dual Format Deluxe Steelbook Zavvi Exclusive)
Special Features:
- Brand new 4K restoration from the original camera negative
- 60-page perfect-bound book featuring new writing on the film by Andrew Nette, Christian McCrea and Charlie Brigden, an American Cinematographer interview with sound designer Alan Splet from 1984, excerpts from an interview with the director from Chris Rodley’s book Lynch on Lynch and a Dune Terminology glossary from the original release
- 100-page perfect-bound book featuring original pre-production concepts and designs by Anthony Masters and Ron Miller, and an interview with Masters from the film’s press kit
- Large fold-out double-sided poster featuring original theatrical poster artwork
- Six double-sided, postcard-sized lobby card reproductions
- Limited edition SteelBook housed in Deluxe rigid packaging, both with original theatrical artwork
DISCS ONE & TWO - FEATURE & EXTRAS (BLU-RAY + 4K ULTRA HD BLU-RAY)
- 4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray™ presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible) and High Definition (1080p) Blu-ray presentation
- Original uncompressed stereo audio and DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround audio
- Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard-of-hearing
- Brand new audio commentary by film historian Paul M. Sammon
- Brand new audio commentary by Mike White of The Projection Booth podcast
- Impressions of Dune, a 2003 documentary on the making of the film, featuring interviews with star Kyle MacLachlan, producer Raffaella de Laurentiis, cinematographer Freddie Francis, editor Antony Gibbs and many others
- Designing Dune, a 2005 featurette looking back at the work of production designer Anthony Masters
- Dune FX, a 2005 featurette exploring the special effects in the film
- Dune Models & Miniatures, a 2005 featurette focusing on the model effects in the film
- Dune Costumes, a 2005 featurette looking at the elaborate costume designs seen in the film
- Thirteen deleted scenes from the film, with a 2005 introduction by Raffaella de Laurentiis
- Destination Dune, a 1983 featurette originally produced to promote the film at conventions and publicity events
- Theatrical trailers and TV spots
- Extensive image galleries, including hundreds of still photos
DISC THREE – BONUS DISC (BLU-RAY)
- The Sleeper Must Awaken: Making Dune, a brand new feature-length documentary by Ballyhoo Motion Pictures exploring the making of the film, featuring dozens of new and archive interviews with cast and crew
- Beyond Imagination: Merchandising Dune, a brand new featurette exploring the merchandise created to promote the film, featuring toy collector/producer Brian Sillman (The Toys That Made Us)
- Prophecy Fulfilled: Scoring Dune, a brand new featurette on the film’s music score, featuring interviews with Toto guitarist Steve Lukather, Toto keyboardist Steve Porcaro, and film music historian Tim Greiving
- Brand new interview with make-up effects artist Giannetto de Rossi, filmed in 2020
- Archive interview with production coordinator Golda Offenheim, filmed in 2003
- Archive interview with star Paul Smith, filmed in 2008
- Archive interview with make-up effects artist Christopher Tucker
*** EXTRAS STILL IN PRODUCTION AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE ***
DINNER IN AMERICA (UK Blu-ray)
TAKE IT DOWN A NOTCH.
Welcome to the Dollhouse collides with Napoleon Dynamite - with an added dose of the endlessly quotable dialogue of Heathers - in Dinner in America - a DIY love letter to being authentically yourself, finding your voice, and being punk AF.
In a dreary Midwestern suburb, aggro punk rocker Simon (Kyle Gallner, Jennifer’s Body, The Cleansing Hour) finds himself on the run again after a bout of arson and a close call with the police. A chance encounter with the spirited and socially awkward Patty (Emily Skeggs, The Miseducation of Cameron Post, Mile 22) provides him a place to lay low. As the two embark on a series of misadventures, they begin to realise they have a lot more in common than they first expected…
Skilfully directed by Adam Rehmeier (Jonas, The Bunny Game), produced by Ben Stiller (Zoolander, Tropic Thunder) and Ross Putman (Plus One, The Violent Heart) and set to the beat of brilliant original songs, Dinner in America is an empowering and wild ride through the places and people of suburbia — in all their peculiar and chaotic forms.
SPECIAL EDITION CONTENTS
- High Definition (1080p) Blu-ray presentation
- Original 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio
- Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
- Brand new audio commentary with director Adam Rehmeier, producers David Hunter and Ross Putnam and lead actors Kyle Gallner and Emily Skeggs
- Fantasia International Film Festival 2020 live-streamed Q&A with Adam Rehmeier, Emily Skeggs, Kyle Gallner, Ross Putman, and cinematographer Jean-Philippe Bernier hosted by Mitch Davis
- Pendance Film Festival 2021 live-streamed Q&A with Adam Rehmeier, Kyle Gallner and Emily Skeggs hosted by Robert Misovic
- Trailer
- Image gallery
- Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by John Pearson
FIRST PRESSING ONLY: Booklet featuring new writing by Michelle Swopes
BLIND BEAST (UK/US/CAN Blu-ray)
Blind Beast is a grotesque portrait of the bizarre relationship between a blind sculptor and his captive muse, adapted from a short story from Japan’s foremost master of the macabre, Edogawa Rampo (Horrors of Malformed Men, The Black Lizard, Caterpillar).
An artist’s model, Aki (Mako Midori), is abducted, and awakens in a dark warehouse studio whose walls are decorated with outsized women’s body parts – eyes, lips, legs and breasts – and dominated by two recumbent giant statues of male and female nudes. Her kidnapper introduces himself as Michio (Eiji Funakoshi), a blind sculptor whom she had witnessed previously at an exhibition in which she featured intently caressing a statue of her naked torso. Michio announces his intention of using her to sculpt the perfect female form. At first defiant, she eventually succumbs to his intense fixation on her body and finds herself drawn into his sightless world, in which touch is everything.
Blind Beast is a masterpiece of erotic horror that explores the all-encompassing and overwhelming relationship between the artist and his art and the obsessive closed world that the artist inhabits, with maestro director Yasuzo Masumura (Giants and Toys, Irezumi) conjuring up a hallucinogenic dreamworld in which sensual and creative urges combine with a feverish intensity.
SPECIAL EDITION CONTENTS
- High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation
- Original uncompressed Japanese mono audio
- Optional English subtitles
- Brand new audio commentary by Asian cinema scholar Earl Jackson
- Newly filmed introduction by Japanese cinema expert Tony Rayns
- Blind Beast: Masumura the Supersensualist, a brand new visual essay by Japanese literature and visual studies scholar Seth Jacobowitz
- Original Trailer
- Image Gallery
- Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Tony Stella
FIRST PRESSING ONLY: Illustrated booklet featuring new writing by Virginie Sélavy.
THE BROTHERHOOD OF SATAN (UK/US/CAN Blu-ray)
A small rural town and a family of outsiders, both trapped in the demonic grip of… The Brotherhood of Satan!
Recently widowed Ben, his glamourous girlfriend Nicky and his small daughter K.T. are on a road trip across the Southwest, which comes to a screeching halt when they witness an accident. Heading to the nearby isolated desert town of Hillsboro to report it to the Sheriff (played by L.Q. Jones), they are met with a hostile reaction from the locals, who are gripped by paranoia and fear due to a series of gruesome deaths, as well as the mysterious disappearance of eleven of the community’s children. As the bodies continue to pile up around them, Ben and his family find themselves joining the sheriff, a local priest and the town’s enigmatic physician Doc Duncan (Strother Martin, Cool Hand Luke) in the midst of a mystery that points towards a deadly satanic cult...
Produced by Alvy Moore and L.Q. Jones, a veteran character actor best known for his work with Sam Peckinpah, The Brotherhood of Satan is an atmospheric and chilling tale of terror that provides a crucial missing link between Rosemary’s Baby (1968) and The Devil’s Rain (1975) in the cycle of turn-of-the-seventies shockers involving sinister devil-worshipping cults lurking within the dark shadows of modern-day America.
SPECIAL EDITION CONTENTS
- High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation
- Original uncompressed mono audio
- Optional English subtitles
- Brand new audio commentary by writers Kim Newman and Sean Hogan
- Satanic Panic: How the 1970s Conjured the Brotherhood of Satan, a brand new visual essay by David Flint
- The Children of Satan, exclusive new interview with actors Jonathan Erickson Eisley and Alyson Moore
- Original Trailers and TV and Radio Spots
- Image Gallery
- Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Richard Wells
FIRST PRESSING ONLY: Illustrated booklet featuring new writing by Johnny Mains and Brad Stevens
A TALE OF TWO SISTERS (UK Blu-ray)
EVERY FAMILY HAS ITS DARK SECRETS...
Director Kim Jee-woon (A Bittersweet Life, I Saw The Devil) made his international reputation with this richly conceived, stylishly shot, and genuinely scary chiller, one of the key films of the Korean New Wave.
Released from a mental institution, Su-mi returns home with her father and her younger sister, Su-yeon, only to face her cold stepmother’s strange behaviour, and the disturbing apparitions that are haunting their house. What dark secret connects them all to the family's past?
Haunting and heartbreaking in equal measure, A Tale of Two Sisters’ devastating mix of style, scares and emotive storytelling blurred the boundaries between genres as few other horror films had done before and had a profound influence on a new generation of filmmakers.
SPECIAL EDITION CONTENTS
- High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation
- Original DTS-HD MA 5.1 and uncompressed stereo audio
- Optional English subtitles
- Brand-new Audio commentary by Korean Cinema historian Pierce Conran & critic James Marsh
- Audio commentary by writer/director Kim Jee-woon, lighting cameraman Oh Seung-chul and cinematographer Lee Mo-gae
- Audio commentary by writer/director Kim Jee-woon and cast members Im Soo-jung and Moon Geun-young
- Always on the Move: The Dynamic Camera and Spaces of Master Stylist Kim Jee-woon, a brand-new visual essay by Korean Cinema historian Pierce Conran
- Spirits of the Peninsula: Folklore in Korean Cinema, a brand-new visual essay by cultural historian Shawn Morrisey
- Imaginary Beasts: Memory, Trauma & the Uncanny in A Tale of Two Sisters, a brand-new visual essay by genre historian and critic Kat Ellinger
- Behind the Scenes, an archival featurette shot during filming
- Outtakes, archival footage from set
- Production Design, archival featurette about the intricate look of the sets
- Music Score, archival featurette
- CGI, an archival featurette
- Creating the Poster, an archival featurette about the iconic original poster
- Cast Interviews, archival interviews with Kim Kab-su (Father), Yeom Jung-a (Stepmother), Im Soo-jung (Su-mi), and Moon Geun-young (Su-yeon)
- Deleted scenes with director’s commentary
- Director’s analysis, an archival featurette in which Kim Jee-woon discusses the complexity and ambiguities contained within the film and why they were important to him
- Director’s thoughts on horror, an archival featurette in which Kim Jee-woon discusses his feelings about the horror genre
- Psychiatrist's Perspective, an archival featurette exploring the psychological reality behind the story of the film
- Theatrical Trailer
- Stills galleries
- Reversible sleeve with original and newly commissioned artwork by Sister Hyde
FIRST PRESSING ONLY: Illustrated booklet featuring new writing by critics Stacie Ponder and Anya Stanley, plus a new translation of the original Korean folktale that inspired the film.
The Sergio Martino Collection (UK/US/CAN Blu-ray)
One of Italian cinema’s most celebrated and prolific filmmakers, Sergio Martino worked across a range of genres, but is arguably best known for his giallo thrillers. This collection brings together three of his finest.
In The Case of the Scorpion’s Tail, recently widowed Lisa Baumer is summoned to Athens to collect her husband’s generous life insurance policy, but soon discovers others are willing to kill to get their hands on it.
In the Edgar Allan Poe-inspired Your Vice is a Locked Room and Only I Have the Key, abrasive drunk Oliviero amuses himself by holding drunken orgies and abusing his long-suffering wife… but when a series of grisly murders shakes the local community, Oliviero finds himself in the frame.
Finally, The Suspicious Death of a Minor combines giallo and crime thriller tropes as undercover cop Paolo pursues the Milanese criminal outfit responsible for the brutal murder of an underage prostitute, but finds himself up against a killer-for-hire who’s bumping off witnesses before they have a chance to talk.
Featuring sensational casts of genre stalwarts, including Edwige Fenech, George Hilton, Anita Strindberg and Luigi Pistilli, with scripts by giallo master Ernesto Gastaldi and sensuous scores by maestro Bruno Nicolai, this is an essential collection for any Italian cult cinema fan.
SPECIAL EDITION CONTENTS
- Three films from Sergio Martino: The Case of the Scorpion's Tail, Your Vice is a Locked Room and Only I Have the Key, and The Suspicious Death of a Minor, restored in 2K from the original camera negative
- High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation for all films
- Original uncompressed mono Italian and English audio tracks
- Optional English subtitles for Italian audio and English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing for English audio
- Newly commissioned artwork by Marc Schoenbach
THE CASE OF THE SCORPION'S TAIL
- Audio commentary with writer Ernesto Gastaldi, moderated by filmmaker Federico Caddeo (in Italian with English subtitles)
- Under the Sign of the Scorpion – an interview with star George Hilton
- The Scorpion Tales – an interview with director Sergio Martino
- Jet Set Giallo – an analysis Sergio Martino’s films by Mikel J. Koven, author of La Dolce Morte: Vernacular Cinema and the Italian Giallo Film
- The Case of the Screenwriter Auteur – a video essay by Troy Howarth, author of So Deadly, So Perverse: 50 Years of Italian Giallo Films
- Theatrical trailer
- Image gallery
- Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Chris Malbon
YOUR VICE IS A LOCKED ROOM AND ONLY I HAVE THE KEY
- Through the Keyhole – an interview with director Sergio Martino
- Unveiling the Vice – making-of retrospective featuring interviews with Martino, star Edwige Fenech and screenwriter Ernesto Gastaldi
- Dolls of Flesh and Blood: The Gialli of Sergio Martino – a visual essay by Michael Mackenzie exploring the director’s unique contributions to the giallo genre
- The Strange Vices of Ms. Fenech – film historian Justin Harries on the Your Vice actress’ prolific career
- Eli Roth on Your Vice and the genius of Martino
- Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Matthew Griffin
THE SUSPICIOUS DEATH OF A MINOR
- Audio commentary by Troy Howarth, author of So Deadly, So Perverse: 50 Years of Italian Giallo Films
- Violent Milan – an interview with co-writer/director Sergio Martino
- Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Chris Malbon