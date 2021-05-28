Cannes Coverage Zombie Movies Festival Reviews Weird Reviews Weird Videos How ScreenAnarchy Works

The Spice Flows Through Arrow Video: DUNE 4K UHD Leads A Busy August Lineup

Editor, U.S. ; Dallas, Texas (@HatefulJosh)
Another year, another paycheck whisked away by Arrow Video's prodigious lineup. This August the cult home video juggernaut takes no pity on collector's with a robust slate that includes David Lynch's Dune (UK/US/CAN) in 4K UHD, Adam Rehmeier's Dinner in America (UK only), Masamura's Blind Beast (UK/US/CAN), Brotherhood of Satan (UK/US/CAN), Kim Jee-woon's classic horror film, A Tale of Two Sisters (UK Only), a box set of previously released Sergio Martino classics, and a la carte reissues of Alejandro Jodorowsky's classic midnight mindfucks, El Topo and The Holy Mountain (both UK only) and standard 4K UHD & Blu-ray releases of Sergio Corbucci's Django (UK/US/CAN).

Dune is the obvious leader in this pack, and as such, Arrow is presenting it not only in a limited edition slips cover special edition, but also a couple of dual-format (4K/standard Blu-ray) retailer exclusive Steelbooks through Zavvi in the UK.

We are very excited to see a pair of Screen Anarchy veterans among the contributors to the release of A Tale of Two Sisters as Pierce Conran & James March team up for a brand new audio commentary and Conran also delivers a visual essay on Kim Jee-woon's astonishing camerawork. Well done, boys!

Check out the full details for the new releases below as well as images of variants and reissues.

DUNE (UK/US/CAN Limited Edition 4K UHD Blu-ray)

A PLACE BEYOND YOUR DREAMS.

A MOVIE BEYOND YOUR IMAGINATION.

Following a notorious aborted attempt by Alejandro Jodorowsky in the 1970s, Frank Herbert’s bestselling sci-fi epic Dune finally made it to the big screen as the third film by emerging surrealist wunderkind David Lynch, featuring an all-star cast that includes several of Lynch’s regular collaborators.

The year is 10,191, and four planets are embroiled in a secret plot to wrest control of the Spice Melange, the most precious substance in the universe and found only on the planet Arrakis. A feud between two powerful dynasties, House Atreides and House Harkonnen, is manipulated from afar by ruling powers that conspire to keep their grip on the spice. As the two families clash on Arrakis, Duke Atreides’ son Paul (Kyle MacLachlan, in his screen debut) finds himself at the centre of an intergalactic war and an ancient prophecy that could change the galaxy forever.

Though its initial reception ensured that Lynch largely eschewed mainstream filmmaking for the rest of his career, Dune has since been rightly re-evaluated as one of the most startlingly original and visionary science fiction films of the 1980s. Its astonishing production design and visual effects can now be appreciated anew in this spellbinding 4K restoration, accompanied by hours of comprehensive bonus features.

LIMITED EDITION BLU-RAY CONTENTS

  • Brand new 4K restoration from the original camera negative
  • 60-page perfect-bound book featuring new writing on the film by Andrew Nette, Christian McCrea and Charlie Brigden, an American Cinematographer interview with sound designer Alan Splet from 1984, excerpts from an interview with the director from Chris Rodley’s book Lynch on Lynch and a Dune Terminology glossary from the original release
  • Large fold-out double-sided poster featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Dániel Taylor
  • Six double-sided, postcard-sized lobby card reproductions
  • Limited edition packaging with reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Dániel Taylor

DISC ONE - FEATURE & EXTRAS

  • High Definition (1080p) Blu-ray™ presentation
  • Original uncompressed stereo audio and DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround audio
  • Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard-of-hearing
  • Brand new audio commentary by film historian Paul M. Sammon
  • Brand new audio commentary by Mike White of The Projection Booth podcast
  • Impressions of Dune, a 2003 documentary on the making of the film, featuring interviews with star Kyle MacLachlan, producer Raffaella de Laurentiis, cinematographer Freddie Francis, editor Antony Gibbs and many others
  • Designing Dune, a 2005 featurette looking back at the work of production designer Anthony Masters
  • Dune FX, a 2005 featurette exploring the special effects in the film
  • Dune Models & Miniatures, a 2005 featurette focusing on the model effects in the film
  • Dune Costumes, a 2005 featurette looking at the elaborate costume designs seen in the film
  • Eleven deleted scenes from the film, with a 2005 introduction by Raffaella de Laurentiis
  • Destination Dune, a 1983 featurette originally produced to promote the film at conventions and publicity events
  • Theatrical trailers and TV spots
  • Extensive image galleries, including hundreds of still photos

DISC TWO – BONUS DISC

  • The Sleeper Must Awaken: Making Dune, a brand new feature-length documentary by Ballyhoo Motion Pictures exploring the making of the film, featuring dozens of new and archive interviews with cast and crew
  • Beyond Imagination: Merchandising Dune, a brand new featurette exploring the merchandise created to promote the film, featuring toy collector/producer Brian Sillman (The Toys That Made Us)
  • Prophecy Fulfilled: Scoring Dune, a brand new featurette on the film’s music score, featuring interviews with Toto guitarist Steve Lukather, Toto keyboardist Steve Porcaro, and film music historian Tim Greiving
  • Brand new interview with make-up effects artist Giannetto de Rossi, filmed in 2020
  • Archive interview with production coordinator Golda Offenheim, filmed in 2003
  • Archive interview with star Paul Smith, filmed in 2008
  • Archive interview with make-up effects artist Christopher Tucker

