The Spice Flows Through Arrow Video: DUNE 4K UHD Leads A Busy August Lineup

Another year, another paycheck whisked away by Arrow Video's prodigious lineup. This August the cult home video juggernaut takes no pity on collector's with a robust slate that includes David Lynch's Dune (UK/US/CAN) in 4K UHD, Adam Rehmeier's Dinner in America (UK only), Masamura's Blind Beast (UK/US/CAN), Brotherhood of Satan (UK/US/CAN), Kim Jee-woon's classic horror film, A Tale of Two Sisters (UK Only), a box set of previously released Sergio Martino classics, and a la carte reissues of Alejandro Jodorowsky's classic midnight mindfucks, El Topo and The Holy Mountain (both UK only) and standard 4K UHD & Blu-ray releases of Sergio Corbucci's Django (UK/US/CAN).

Dune is the obvious leader in this pack, and as such, Arrow is presenting it not only in a limited edition slips cover special edition, but also a couple of dual-format (4K/standard Blu-ray) retailer exclusive Steelbooks through Zavvi in the UK.

We are very excited to see a pair of Screen Anarchy veterans among the contributors to the release of A Tale of Two Sisters as Pierce Conran & James March team up for a brand new audio commentary and Conran also delivers a visual essay on Kim Jee-woon's astonishing camerawork. Well done, boys!

Check out the full details for the new releases below as well as images of variants and reissues.