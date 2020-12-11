PSYCHO GOREMAN: Awesome New Trailer And Poster For Steve Kostanski's Awesome Horror Comedy

PG: Psycho Goreman in select cinemas as well as digital and on-demand on January 22nd. The folks at RLJE Films and Shudder will be releasing Steve Kostanski's latest, greatest horror comedyin select cinemas as well as digital and on-demand on January 22nd. The folks at io9 got to debut the new trailer and poster yesterday and now the time has come where we can share it with you now.

Siblings Mimi and Luke unwittingly resurrect an ancient alien overlord who was entombed on Earth millions of years ago after a failed attempt to destroy the universe. They nickname the evil creature Psycho Goreman (or PG for short) and use the magical amulet they discovered to force him to obey their childish whims. It isn’t long before PG’s reappearance draws the attention of intergalactic friends and foes from across the cosmos and a rogues’ gallery of alien combatants converges in small-town suburbia to battle for the fate of the galaxy.

PG: Psycho Goreman when it played at MotelX in Portugal. You will find And now the trailer! I commited an act of absolute subterfuge earlier this year and reviewedwhen it played at MotelX in Portugal. You will find my full review here , or, just watch the trailer and see what I think. Twice.

PG: Psycho Goreman will be released in select theaters as well as digital and on-demand January 22.