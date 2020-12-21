PSYCHO GOREMAN: Canadian Theatrical And VOD Locations And Dates Announced

The Canadian horror comedy Psycho Goreman from Steve Kostanski is coming back home next month. While the how remains an uncertainty, what with more lockdowns and stricter measures coming to stem the current tide of the pandemic, we do know the when.

If Psycho Goreman were to play in cinemas it would have been on January 22nd and it would have been at a lot of cinemas across the country. More than I've ever seen for a indie genre film release in recent memory. I really hope for everyone that you would be able to watch Psycho Goreman in a cinema, but it is better that we're all safe than sorry.

If theatrical is not possible then PG will be on digital same day on iTunes, Cineplex, Bell, Rogers, Shaw, Telus & Vimeo. Then look for PG on March 16th in a limited edition DVD/Blu-Ray combo.

Psycho Goreman. I like it a lot. And this quote the press release pulled from my review earlier this year sums it up nicely, "Psycho Goreman is the complete package. Ripe with huge laughs, it bolsters massive creativity that would make the studio system blush and comes with enough gore to flood an abattoir. This is the kind of genre cinema that we dream of." Read my full review I like. I like it a lot. And this quote the press release pulled from my review earlier this year sums it up nicely, "Psycho Goreman is the complete package. Ripe with huge laughs, it bolsters massive creativity that would make the studio system blush and comes with enough gore to flood an abattoir. This is the kind of genre cinema that we dream of." Read my full review here