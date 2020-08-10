Fantasia 2020: Watch The First Teaser COME TRUE, New Canadian Chiller From Anthony Scott Burns
We have been long time fans of Anthony Scott Burns here at Screen Anarchy. His colletion of short films have been dropping jaws over the years and we are thrilled that he has a new film coming out.
Come True, the sophomore feature film from the Canadian filmmaker will have its world premiere during the digital version of the Fantasia Film Festival in a couple weeks. It's premiere will be on August 30th.
The first teaser came out this afternoon and whoah nelly, does this pique our interest. Check it out below.
High school student Sarah (Stone) is at her lowest point yet when she runs away from home and finds herself with no one to rely on and struggling with recurring nightmares. She chances upon a university sleep study that offers the promise of safety and money and brings her an unexpected friend and confidant in the overseeing scientist Jeremy (Liboiron). But there's something curious about proceedings, and being under observation seems to make Sarah's disturbing dreams even worse. As the darkness begins to close in, it's soon clear that Sarah has unknowingly become the conduit to a horrifying, new discovery…COME TRUE is the newest feature from acclaimed Canadian filmmaker, visual effects artist and musician Anthony Scott Burns (OUR HOUSE, HOLIDAYS Father’s Day segment) and executive produced by cult filmmaker Vincenzo Natali, director of CUBE, SPLICE and Netflix’s IN THE TALL GRASS. A dark exploration into a world of nightmares, fears, and the monsters within, the film stars Julia Sarah Stone (HONEY BEE) and Landon Liboiron (Blumhouse’s TRUTH OR DARE) and is a Copperheart Entertainment and Angel Entertainment production. Burns wrote, directed, and shot the film, with music by Electric Youth (DRIVE) and Pilotpriest.Produced by Steven Hoban (GINGER SNAPS, SPLICE), Mark Smith (IN THE TALL GRASS, Darknet), Brent Kawchuck (IN THE TALL GRASS), and co-produced by Nicholas Bechard (OUR HOUSE). Andrea Hatzinikolas, Chris Wallace, Bob Crowe, and Karyn Nolan served as executive producers, in addition to Natali.The film was produced with the participation of Telefilm Canada and with the assistance of the Government of Alberta, Alberta Media Fund. Raven Banner holds distribution rights in Canada. XYZ Films is handling US rights. Reel Suspects is handling international rights.COME TRUE will world premiere on August 30th as part of upcoming Fantasia International Film Festival, running August 20th - September 2nd digitally
