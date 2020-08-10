Fantasia 2020: Watch The First Teaser COME TRUE, New Canadian Chiller From Anthony Scott Burns

We have been long time fans of Anthony Scott Burns here at Screen Anarchy. His colletion of short films have been dropping jaws over the years and we are thrilled that he has a new film coming out.

Come True, the sophomore feature film from the Canadian filmmaker will have its world premiere during the digital version of the Fantasia Film Festival in a couple weeks. It's premiere will be on August 30th.

The first teaser came out this afternoon and whoah nelly, does this pique our interest. Check it out below.