MAD HEIDI: 68 KILL's Trent Haaga Joins Swissploitation Film's Writing Team

The production announced today that Trent Haaga, writer of films like 68 Kill, Cheap Thrills, and Girl on the Third Floor (story), will come on board to go over the script. He also wrote It Came From The Desert but I'm willing to grant him the benefit of the doubt because of what else he has written.

The writing and drafting process can be a lengthy one so it can still be a while before we see Heidi gouging out eyeballs with her Swiss Army Knife. Have a look at the first teaser below to remind yourself of the splattery potential for this project.

Trent Haaga joins Mad Heidi, the world's first Swissploitation film

The team behind the world's first Swissploitation movie today announced that cult US screenwriter, actor, director and producer Trent Haaga has joined Mad Heidi's scriptwriting team. The award-winning Haaga has been involved in over 100 films in a long and sometimes controversial career.

Mad Heidi is being produced by IRON SKY producer Tero Kaukomaa and Amateur Teen’s and Paradise War’s Valentin Greutert, and it will be directed by the highly talented, up-and-coming Swiss director Johannes Hartmann.

The little girl from the alps is back…with a vengeance

Mad Heidi is an action-adventure-comedy-horror parody of the much-loved children's storybook character Heidi. Now all grown up, Heidi is just a girl from the Alps in an alternative Switzerland that has fallen under fascist rule. Little does she know that her yearning for personal freedom will be the spark that ignites a revolution. From fondue torture to death by chocolate, Mad Heidi is a true Swissploitation film. Think Kill Bill meets The Sound of Music.

Trent Haaga said, “I’ve always been a huge fan of old-school exploitation films - from spaghetti westerns, kung-fu movies, the counterculture movies of the late 60s, and the timeless alternate reality of the Iron Sky films. I see Mad Heidi as a love letter to all of the above, and I was thrilled to be offered the chance to play in the world that Tero, Valentin, and Johannes have created. Mad Heidi holds a dark funhouse mirror up to the world through the lens of a Switzerland that never was. It’s a futuristic fairy tale heavily inspired by a classic and much-loved novel. Who wouldn’t want to be involved in something like that? I’m also a huge fan of the way these guys put their films together - eschewing traditional financing models, embracing new forms of distribution, and valuing input from the fans during production. As far as I’m concerned, it’s the future of independent filmmaking, and I’m delighted to be making this journey with this team.”

Haaga has a long and successful track record with credits including writing many feature films, from Lloyd Kaufman's legendary Troma’s The Toxic Avenger Part 4, Courteney Cox’s directorial debut, Talhotblond, to the controversial 2008 Toronto International Film Festival hit, DEADGIRL.

Tero Kaukomaa said, “It's great to have someone of Trent's undoubted talents on board. He always delivers and is a perfect fit for the amazing new film we are producing for our fans. I can assure you people will not be disappointed. In fact, we are sure they're gonna love it. We know our fans have been waiting, and the good news for them is that things are starting to move quickly. So, watch this space as there’s plenty more news to come.”