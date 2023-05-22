MAD HEIDI: Swiss Grindhouse Epic Heads to U.S. for One Night Only

We've been madly anticipating Mad Heidi ever since our own Todd Brown reported on the film's crowdfunding campaign in 2018.

Trent Haaga (68 Kill, Cheap Thrills) joined the screenwriting team in 2020, as our own Andrew Mack reported at the time. The finished film hit the festival circuit upon completion and, among other things, won the Audience Award at the Trieste Science+Fiction Festival, as our own Shelagh Rowan-Legg reported.

Now, finally, we who reside in the lowly U.S. will have the glorious light of Mad Heidi shine upon us, though for one night only. (What? One night only?!) Yes, one night only means you'll possibly need to restructure your entire month around Wednesday, June 21, so that you can be in attendance for a very special screening, presented by Fathom Events, Raven Banner Releasing and Swissploitation Films.

Mad Heidi will screen nationwide on Wednesday, June 21, at 7:00 p.m. local time. Tickets are now on sale at Fathom Events, so buy them now so you don't get sold out.

Here is the complete and official synopsis: "In a dystopian Switzerland that has fallen under the fascist rule of an evil cheese tyrant (Casper Van Dien), Heidi (Alice Lucy) lives a pure and simple life in the Swiss Alps. Her Grandfather Alpöhi (David Schofield) does his best to protect her, but Heidi's desire for freedom soon lands her in trouble with the dictator's henchmen. When pushed too far the innocent Heidi transforms into a kick-ass warrior who sets out to liberate her homeland from the heinous cheese fascists."

Also of note from the official verbiage: "This one-night event will also include an introduction from stars Casper Van Dien and Alice Lucy, as well as directors Johannes Hartmann and Sandro Klopfstein."

Finally, Mad Heidi "is an action-adventure exploitation extravaganza based on the popular children's book character Heidi, and is the world's very first Swissploitation film."

What more do you need, other than a bit of money to buy tickets for yourself and your friends and, what do I know, maybe your parents and/or your adult children, too. And circle Wednesday, June 21, as the day when joy will enter into your life once again, along with blood and Swiss cheese.

(Note: trailer below is red-band, Not Safe For Work).