Fantasia 2020: Neil Marshall's THE RECKONING Leads First Wave of Titles

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
In a year of sickness & strangeness and legitimate, justified anarchy it will be good have some of the fun kind for a while. Facing the fallout of a year stifled by pandemic Fantasia is making the move to virtual this year, where films are viewed on Festival Scope and Shift72's virtual screening platform from August 20th through September 2nd. 
 
Today marks another step towards this virtual... uh... reality... as Fantasia announces the first wave of titles for this year's festival. 
 
Leading the charge will be Neil Marshall's period thriller The Reckoning, set during the Great Plague and the subsequent witch hunts in England. You will note in the write up in the gallery below that this is Marshall's second time opening Fantasia with one of his films, making him only the second director to do so apart from the illustrious Takashi Miike. 
 
We always want to draw attention to what our local and homegrown filmmakers are bringing to the festival. We will get to see the occult horror The Curse of Audrey Earnshaw from Thomas Robert Lee and dark science-fiction piece Come True from Anthony Scott Burns. 
 
Japanese filmmaker Shinichiro Ueda made huge waves with his zom-com One Cut of the Dead. He returns to Fantasia with his latest film, a crowd-pleaser called Special Actors!
 
There will also be the world premiere of Troma's #ShakespeareShitstorm, an interpretation of Shakespeare’s The Tempest, set against America’s opioid crisis.
 
There is plenty more to check out in the gallery below. 
 
It will be strange to not be back in Hall C with that uprorious crowd, hooting and holloring at the screen but not before prefacing each screening by cheering on Daniel then catterwalling as the lights go down. 
 
Going to be really strange for your neighbours with the thin walls this year as we uphold that tradition from the seclusion of our own homes. 
 
When did Andrew get a cat? 

FANTASIA’S UPCOMING VIRTUAL EDITION ANNOUNCES FIRST WILD WAVE OF PROGRAMMING, WITH NEIL MARSHALL’S THE RECKONING TO OPEN FESTIVAL

Nobuhiko Obayashi’s LABYRINTH OF CINEMA, Brea Grant’s 12 HOUR SHIFT, Makoto Tezuka’s TEZUKA’S BARBARA, Anthony Scott Burns’ COME TRUE, and Chino Moya’s UNDERGODS are among the first titles announced for the festival’s 24th edition

The Fantasia International Film Festival will be celebrating its 24th edition as a virtual event accessible to movie lovers across Canada, with a wild assortment of scheduled screenings, panels, and workshops taking place online from August 20 through September 2, 2020. The decision to launch a digital edition of the famed genre festival was born from Fantasia’s desire to keep the health and safety of its attendees a top priority during the current global health crisis, while still offering daring, much-needed new genre entertainment to residents of Canada and supporting the breakout filmmakers of the year.

The festival’s full lineup will be announced in early August. In the meantime, Fantasia is excited to reveal a selected first wave of titles.

Fantasia 2020

