Reminder: DARKNESS FALLS Today on VOD

Honestly, if I didn't have a calendar hanging over my home computer, I'd lose track of the days entirely. Perhaps that's why the title of the anxious thriller Darkness Falls appeals to me so much.

We debuted the trailer last month and the film debuts on VOD today, courtesy of Vertical Entertainment, so consider this a reminder (to myself as well, since I haven't seen it yet).

Shawn Ashmore, Gary Cole, Richard Harmon, Daniella Alonso, Sonya Walger, Vahina Giocante, and Lin Shaye star. I'm a big fan of Gary Cole's past work, and Shawn Ashmore looks quite brooding and complex in the trailer, so all bodes well, especially if you're in the mood for some more anxiety and brooding in your life today or this weekend.

To be official, here's the official synopsis: "After his wife's suicide, Detective Jeff Anderson (Shawn Ashmore) becomes convinced that she has in fact been murdered. Obsessed with his investigation, Anderson finds out that his wife was the victim of a team of father-and-son serial killers. He'll have to break all the rules to stop them from killing other women."

Written by Giles Daoust and directed by Julien Seri, Darkness Falls is now available on VOD and Digital platforms including iTunes, Amazon, Apple TV, Google Play, FandangoNow and all major cable/satellite platforms.

