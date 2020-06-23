OVER THE MOON Trailer Promises a Bright, Young, Brilliant Girl

The first look at upcoming animated film Over the Moon shows that flights of fancy into space are not necessarily reserved for White people.

Directed by Glen Keane, whose career in animation dates back to the 1970s and who won an Academy Award for his short film Dear Basketball, Over the Moon is co-directed by John Kahrs, who won an Academy Award for his short film Paperman, and scripted by the late Audrey Wells (The Hate U Give).

Officially, the film's synopsis is as follows:

"Fueled with determination and a passion for science, a bright young girl builds a rocket ship to the moon to prove the existence of a legendary Moon Goddess. There she ends up on an unexpected quest, and discovers a whimsical land of fantastical creatures.

"Directed by animation legend Glen Keane, and produced by Gennie Rim and Peilin Chou, Over the Moon is an exhilarating musical adventure about moving forward, embracing the unexpected, and the power of imagination.

"The film stars Cathy Ang, Phillipa Soo, Ken Jeong, John Cho, Ruthie Ann Miles, Sandra Oh, Robert G. Chiu, Margaret Cho, and Kimiko Glenn."

Over the Moon will premiere on Netflix this fall. Watch the trailer below.

